伊朗22歲女被拘後離奇死亡　示威潮蔓延50城鎮　政府疑封鎖互聯網

撰文：成依華
出版：更新：

伊朗22歲女子阿米尼（Mahsa Amini）因沒有戴好頭巾被宗教警察逮捕，後來離奇死亡，外界質疑是毆打致死，警方否認。事件引致伊朗多天爆發示威，蔓延50個城鎮，至今起碼8人死亡。當地互聯網服務疑遭封鎖，使用Instagram、WhatsApp都受到限制。

據伊朗傳媒與一名地方檢察官所指，過去兩天有4人死亡，令示威期間的總死亡人數升至8人。死亡女子來自庫爾德族地區，據當地人權組織19日所指，在阿米尼的家鄉、庫爾德語城市Saqez，安全部隊曾向示威者開槍，造成傷亡。官員否認安全部隊殺死示威者，指死者可能是遭武裝份子擊斃。

示威已蔓延至伊朗全國50個城市或市鎮，是自2019年民眾抗議油價飆升至來最大的示威浪潮。在國外的加拿大、澳洲、德國、法國和土耳其等，也有民眾示威集會聲援

伊朗示威：圖為9月20日，身在德國的伊朗民眾在伊朗駐柏林大使館附近示威，並舉起阿米尼（Mahsa Amini）的照片（AP）

美聯社指，伊朗人民在21日經歷幾乎全面「斷網」，無法連接互聯網。英媒則指，伊朗政府限制民眾使用Instagram與WhatsApp，部份手機電訊網絡遭關閉，伊朗用戶指在WhatsApp只能發送文字，不能傳送圖像，組織Hengaw更稱在庫爾德族地區，互聯網服務直接中斷。

事件引發眾怒後，黑客組織匿名者（Anonymous）在Twitter發文表示，已入侵兩個伊朗的主要國家網站，作為對阿米尼事件的報復及聲援示威。

這次事件源於22歲女子阿米尼（Mahsa Amini）13日在首都德黑蘭（Tehran）被宗教警察拘捕後陷入昏迷，16日宣布死亡。警方稱她死於心臟病，不過當地社區許多人都認為她是在拘留期間遭虐打致死。

