伊朗22歲女被拘後離奇死亡 示威潮蔓延50城鎮 政府疑封鎖互聯網
伊朗22歲女子阿米尼（Mahsa Amini）因沒有戴好頭巾被宗教警察逮捕，後來離奇死亡，外界質疑是毆打致死，警方否認。事件引致伊朗多天爆發示威，蔓延50個城鎮，至今起碼8人死亡。當地互聯網服務疑遭封鎖，使用Instagram、WhatsApp都受到限制。
據伊朗傳媒與一名地方檢察官所指，過去兩天有4人死亡，令示威期間的總死亡人數升至8人。死亡女子來自庫爾德族地區，據當地人權組織19日所指，在阿米尼的家鄉、庫爾德語城市Saqez，安全部隊曾向示威者開槍，造成傷亡。官員否認安全部隊殺死示威者，指死者可能是遭武裝份子擊斃。
These women in #Iran’s northern city of Sari are dancing and burning their headscarves… anti-regime protests have now spread to dozens of cities from north to south, east to west… all triggered by the death of #MahsaAmini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police. pic.twitter.com/BBDvgC5L1w— Rana Rahimpour (@ranarahimpour) September 20, 2022
示威已蔓延至伊朗全國50個城市或市鎮，是自2019年民眾抗議油價飆升至來最大的示威浪潮。在國外的加拿大、澳洲、德國、法國和土耳其等，也有民眾示威集會聲援。
Unprecedented scenes in Iran: woman sits on top of utility box and cuts her hair in main square in Kerman to protest death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police. People clap their hands and chant “Death to the dictator.” #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/2oyuKV80Ac— Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) September 20, 2022
美聯社指，伊朗人民在21日經歷幾乎全面「斷網」，無法連接互聯網。英媒則指，伊朗政府限制民眾使用Instagram與WhatsApp，部份手機電訊網絡遭關閉，伊朗用戶指在WhatsApp只能發送文字，不能傳送圖像，組織Hengaw更稱在庫爾德族地區，互聯網服務直接中斷。
事件引發眾怒後，黑客組織匿名者（Anonymous）在Twitter發文表示，已入侵兩個伊朗的主要國家網站，作為對阿米尼事件的報復及聲援示威。
#Anonymous hacked two main #Iran state websites in retaliation for #Mahsa_Amini’s death and in support of the #IranProtests. #OpIran— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) September 21, 2022
"Several other websites, including the webpage of Iranian state television, were also attacked" #مهسا_امینی #MahsaAminhttps://t.co/5rBpD7Jvuw
這次事件源於22歲女子阿米尼（Mahsa Amini）13日在首都德黑蘭（Tehran）被宗教警察拘捕後陷入昏迷，16日宣布死亡。警方稱她死於心臟病，不過當地社區許多人都認為她是在拘留期間遭虐打致死。