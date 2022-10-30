印度吊橋塌下恍如「扭麻花」 數百人墮河 英媒：至少32死
撰文：許懿安
印度古吉拉特邦（Gujarat）一條吊橋倒塌，估計數百人墮河。官員稱有數人重傷。英國廣播公司（BBC）稱，有報道指出事時橋上有多達400人。救援人員已在趕往意外現場途中。
BBC稱事件中至少32人死亡。它稱，吊橋出事前4天才完成維修，並重新開放供人使用。
英國天空新聞引述當地媒體稱，事發時至少400人在橋上。
▼現場影片顯示，塌下的吊橋扭曲成廢鐵一般：
At least 20 killed as hanging bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapses https://t.co/uwdolxdrQ3 #Gujarat #India pic.twitter.com/tp4t2CmOv7— Gulf Today (@gulftoday) October 30, 2022
There were at least 100 people on the bridge when it collapsed. Around 40 people were rescued and 60 were still missing. Some five to ten were hanging on the bridge who are being rescued: Gujarat DGP #AshishBhatiahttps://t.co/6ISyWXf7bq pic.twitter.com/q4AZhZ6Jdj— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) October 30, 2022
印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）稱對這宗慘劇深感悲痛。
古吉拉特邦是莫迪的家鄉，事件發生時，他碰巧在古吉拉特邦進行為期3天訪問。