印度吊橋塌下恍如「扭麻花」　數百人墮河　英媒：至少32死

撰文：許懿安
印度古吉拉特邦（Gujarat）一條吊橋倒塌，估計數百人墮河。官員稱有數人重傷。英國廣播公司（BBC）稱，有報道指出事時橋上有多達400人。救援人員已在趕往意外現場途中。

BBC稱事件中至少32人死亡。它稱，吊橋出事前4天才完成維修，並重新開放供人使用。

英國天空新聞引述當地媒體稱，事發時至少400人在橋上。

印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）稱對這宗慘劇深感悲痛。

古吉拉特邦是莫迪的家鄉，事件發生時，他碰巧在古吉拉特邦進行為期3天訪問。

