英媒：習近平與辛偉誠會面取消 中方：暫無消息提供
撰文：許懿安
英國《衛報》稱英國首相辛偉誠（又譯蘇納克，Rishi Sunak）在G20峰會與中國國家主席習近平的會晤取消。
《衛報》記者埃爾戈特（Jessica Elgot）在Twitter發文稱，由於今早多國就波蘭有導彈落入境內一事開會，導致兩人會面時間安排受壓。
NEW - Sunak's bilateral with China's president Xi has been cancelled this afternoon, described as being because of time pressures after the snap meeting this morning on the missiles in Poland. Blow to the intended reset of UK-China relations.— Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) November 16, 2022
二十國集團領導人第十七次峰會在印度尼西亞峇里島11月16日繼續舉行。中國國家主席習近平出席並發言，正在討論數碼轉型問題。習近平指出，當前，數字經濟規模擴大，全球數字化轉型加速，成爲影響世界經濟格局的重要因素。