英媒：習近平與辛偉誠會面取消　中方：暫無消息提供

撰文：許懿安
出版：更新：

英國《衛報》稱英國首相辛偉誠（又譯蘇納克，Rishi Sunak）在G20峰會與中國國家主席習近平的會晤取消。

《衛報》記者埃爾戈特（Jessica Elgot）在Twitter發文稱，由於今早多國就波蘭有導彈落入境內一事開會，導致兩人會面時間安排受壓。

二十國集團領導人第十七次峰會在印度尼西亞峇里島11月16日繼續舉行。中國國家主席習近平出席並發言，正在討論數碼轉型問題。習近平指出，當前，數字經濟規模擴大，全球數字化轉型加速，成爲影響世界經濟格局的重要因素。

G20峰會︱辛偉誠：中國對英國價值觀構成系統性挑戰辛偉誠就任英國首相　李克強致賀電英媒：為兌現辛偉誠競選承諾　官員迅速擬定孔子學院禁令
中英關係