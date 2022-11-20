賀錦麗稱美國不尋求同中國衝突　今轉赴菲律賓訪問

撰文：張顥庭
在泰國結束亞太經合組織（APEC）峰會行程的美國副總統賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）11月19日表示，中、美必須保持開放溝通渠道，又指美方不尋求同中國衝突。

賀錦麗19日在Twitter發文證實，她在當日與中國國家主席習近平的對話中重申美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）信息，表示中、美必須保持開放溝通渠道，以負責任地管控兩國間競爭，又指美國不尋求同中方對抗或衝突。

賀錦麗20日轉往菲律賓訪問，預料會同菲律賓總統小馬可斯（Ferdinand Marcos Jr.，綽號：Bongbong）會面，成為訪問當地最高級別的美國官員。

她會在22日訪問巴拉望島（Palawan Island）。當地鄰近南沙群島（Spratly Islands），屬多國主權爭議地區。

