陳凱琳IG宣布誕下男嬰：Welcome to the World Baby Rafael！

恭喜晒呀！早前有報道指，2018年8月結婚的鄭嘉穎和陳凱琳已經成為人父母，嘉穎更被傳媒影到在醫現身。雖然當時嘉穎並沒有正式承認陳凱琳已為自己誕下囝囝，不過只見相中的他「四萬咁口」，大家都應該猜得出聞是正確無誤！事隔幾日，陳凱琳就在IG正式宣布已為人母，更post了一張嘉穎抱囝的相！

（Instagram）

陳凱琳寫道：

Welcome to the World Baby Rafael! Daddy & Mommy have been longing for this special moment! Thank you to all the wonderful staff at Hong Kong Adventist Hospital Stubbs Road for making his arrival the most comfortable and stress-free! More importantly, thank you for respecting our privacy so much! We're really grateful for the personalised care and professional counsel from all the doctors, nurses & guest relations 😭 You guys were all so sweet & caring! We feel so BLESSED!

To all our family and friends, all your well wishes have been heard & received! We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts! ❤️! Finally, just want to let everyone know that Mommy is healthy! Baby R is behaving~ And Daddy is taking good care of all of us! What more can we ask for? Praise the Lord!

P.s. Rafael we love you so so so so so so mucn!

鄭嘉穎IG甫同一張相

而剛為人父的嘉穎亦在自己的IG上載了同一張相，難掩囝囝生世的喜悅並留言謂：「個個父母都話自己個BB係最得意⋯我終於明啦！」雖然囝囝只show了一個側面，但網友和粉絲已大讚靚仔，正有網友說：「靚仔過Daddy啦！」

勁多人讚好同留言！（Instagram）

