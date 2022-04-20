金宵大廈2｜黃婉華首回應塗黑演菲傭涉歧視指控：絕非有意不尊重

無綫熱播劇《金宵大廈2》早前播出的單元《姐姐》入面，飾演家傭姐姐LuLu的演員黃婉華刻意塗黑自己扮菲律賓外傭，豈料卻因此而被指有歧視之嫌，事件引起廣泛討論以及無數的爭議，更擴展到國際層面，被外國媒體公開批評。無綫其後亦有回應有關事件，否認歧視國籍，強調絕無意在任何節目中表達不尊重或歧視任何國籍，並向任何可能受此事影響之人士表達歉意。

黃婉華拍攝前，不停用化妝品塗黑自己。（IG：lamkingching）

而飾演「姐姐」的黃婉華今早終於為此事首度作出回應，她於IG以英文寫道：

「I have taken some time over the past few days to process my emotions, reflect, speak to members of the community and listen to the many voices that have reached out to me.

I sincerely apologise to all who have been negatively affected in any way by the 7th chapter "Jei Jei" of the Barrack O'Karma 1968 drama series, and my role in it. I have learned through this incident that professionally trying my best to analyse, interpret and act a given role to fulfil the storyline, is only part of the job.

I genuinely have no intention to disrespect or racially discriminate any ethnic group, please forgive me for getting it wrong. It has been a challenging experience to be at the centre of a lesson that art reflects deeply entrenched social attitudes. Open sharing, if handled well, can surely only be good in raising awareness of issues that need to be discussed. I am truly sorry that my insensitivities have offended and hurt. I am committed more than ever to using my acting for the good of the community.」

單元《姐姐》

黃婉華的發文大意是指經過連日來的處理她的情緒，聆聽外間的反應和聲音，以及對有關機構傾談後，她真誠地向任何受此事影響的人士表示歉意。她會從今次事件中學習，並希望大家明白她的工作是盡其最大努力演好角色，絕非有意不尊重或種族歧視的成份，懇請大家體諒。她又表示這次事件對她是很具挑戰性的經歷，令她從中明白原來作為演員的演出會引起那麼大的迥響和聲音。她再次向受影響人士道歉，表示自己比以往任何時候都更致力於利用她的表演為社區造福。