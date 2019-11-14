【輪椅羽毛球】「傑青」陳浩源發聲 「盡最大努力保護下一代」

蔓延全港的社會運動持續升溫，大學校園淪為警方與示威者的戰場。「十大傑出青年」得主、香港輪椅羽毛球好手陳浩源（Daniel），周四凌晨於個人Facebook發出聯署，與同屆「傑青」人士以個人名義稱對香港警察近日於大學校園內的武力「極度關注」。

6位應屆「傑青」得獎者以《六位本屆傑青對香港的寄語》為題，指對近月的社會撕裂，特別是今周在各大學校園及區內所發生的激烈衝突，對執法手段使無數青年人受傷感到非常痛心。眾人在聯署續指對香港警察的武力行動表示「極度關注」，強烈呼籲警方在執行職務時恪守進入大學校園的有關程序，並保持克制，避免使用不必要及過度的武力。

香港輪椅羽毛球好手陳浩源（Daniel），周四凌晨於個人Facebook發出聯署，與同屆「傑青」人士以個人名義稱對香港警察近日於大學校園內的武力「極度關注」。（龔嘉盛攝/資料圖片）

6位「傑青」表示青年人是香港的未來，故懇請社會各界不論青年人的理念和立場，都能盡最大的努力去保護下一代，並促政府盡快成立獨立調查委員會，以和平理性解決社會爭議。

陳浩源在聯署指對香港警察的武力行動表示「極度關注」，強烈呼籲警方在執行職務時恪守進入大學校園的有關程序（龔嘉盛攝/資料圖片）

這次聯署的6位應屆「傑青」得獎者，除了香港輪椅羽毛球「一哥」陳浩源之外，還有香港首位印度裔註冊社工Jeffrey Andrews、香港中大學眼科副教授任卓昇、香港中文大學醫學院生物醫學學院解剖室經理伍桂麟、良師香港創辦人陳君洋、以及伊利沙伯醫院外科副顧問醫生鄭敏樂。

中英文原文如下：

【六位本屆傑青對香港的寄語】

香港是我們成長的地方。看到這數個月以來的社會撕裂，尤其於這星期在各個大學校園及區內所發生的激烈衝突，對學生及青年人的執法手段，使無數青年人受傷，我等感到非常痛心。

作為動盪時代的「傑青」，我們對於社會事務及青年人的福祉，絕對責無旁貸。就香港警察近日在各大學校園內的武力行動，我們表示極度關注。我們強烈呼籲警方在執行職務時恪守進入大學校園的有關程序，並保持克制，避免使用不必要及過度的武力，確保青年人的性命安全。同時我們希望青年人保持冷靜，避免雙方對峙情緒蔓延，使仇恨破壞了我們所愛的家園。

青年人是香港的未來，我們懇請社會各界及各社會賢達，能盡最大的努力去保護我們的下一代，不論他們的理念和立場。我們亦促請特區政府以政治方式解決政治問題，回應社會多數人的訴求，盡快成立獨立調查委員會，以和平理性解決社會爭議，恢復社會秩序及溝通，走出當前困局。

聯署人＊(以筆畫順序）

Mr. ANDREWS, Jeffrey Alterin

任卓昇教授

伍桂麟先生

陳君洋先生

陳浩源先生

鄭敏樂醫生

＊聯署人僅以個人名義參與聯署，與所屬機構，國際青年商會香港總會，十大傑出青年選舉及傑出青年協會無關。

2019年11月13日

【Message from Six 2019 TOYPs to Hong Kong】

Hong Kong is where we grew up. It is utterly disheartening for us to witness the deep societal rifts in recent months, particularly the conflicts this week on university campuses and the community, where countless youths and students have been wounded by means of law enforcement.

Amid such turbulent times, we, as “Outstanding Young Persons”, have an indispensable obligation to appeal for well being of youths and the society at large. We express our deepest concerns on the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF)'s recent operations on university campuses. We solemnly urge the HKPF to observe relevant guidelines regarding law enforcement on university campuses, exercise restraint in their operations and avoid any excessive and unnecessary force, in order to ensure the safety of youths. At the same time, we appeal for our youths to remain calm, and to avoid proliferation or escalation of hatred which would result in devastation of our beloved community.

Youths are the future of Hong Kong. We appeal to the leaders of the society and all Hong Kong people to make their best endeavours in protecting our next generation, irrespective of their ideology and stance. We sincerely ask our Government to resolve political conflicts with political means, respond to the demands of the majority of the public to immediately set up an Independent Commission of Inquiry, in order to restore social order through peaceful and rational dialogues, and lead the society out of the stalemate.

The Statement was issued by the below individuals* (in alphabetical order):

Mr. ANDREWS, Jeffrey Alterin

Mr. CHAN, Ho Yuen, Daniel

Mr. CHAN, Kwan