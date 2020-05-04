利物浦外借門神宣布與比錫達斯解約　欠薪問題未解決　球迷送祝福

利物浦門將2018年被外借到土超球隊比錫達斯，去年3月鬧出欠薪事件，該名德國門將要求國際足協（FIFA）協助追討欠薪，雙方關係急轉直下。現時土超因為新冠肺炎停賽，比鍚達斯再次停薪，卡利奧斯不滿，追討無效之下宣布提早結束租借合約。
卡利奧斯於自己的Instagram宣布，提早結束與比錫達斯的租借合約，將會重返利物浦。這名26歲的德國籍門將早前去信FIFA，希望幫助追討欠薪，被比錫達斯董事會成員公開批評「搞事」。
卡利奧斯2018年被借到比錫達斯。（Instagram @loriskarius）
卡利奧斯於聲明中表示，「很遺憾以這樣的形式結束租借期」，已用盡一切辦法解決問題，但耗盡耐心亦得不到比錫達斯的回應。他又透露：「同樣的事情去年已發生過，很可惜的是他們無意嘗試解決今次情況，更拒絕我提出減薪的建議。」
兩年前被借到比錫達斯的卡利奧斯強調，自己很享受為比軍上陣，「比錫達斯應為有一班無時無刻都支持他們的球迷感到自豪」，感激球迷這段時間無條件的支持，「由第一日已展開雙臂熱烈地歡迎」。
Hi everyone, today I terminated my contract with BEŞİKTAŞ. It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems. I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut. It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. BEŞİKTAŞ can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support. You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way! Also I want to say thank you to all my teammates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one. Thank you so much! Champion Beşiktaş 🦅
有指比錫達斯拖欠卡利奧斯薪金達40萬鎊。（Getty Images）
對於卡利奧斯突然宣布離隊，隊友及球迷都紛紛致謝及送上祝福，希望下一站會有更好發展。不少比錫達斯球迷都認為卡利奧斯為自己打算未有過錯，感謝他在這段時間為球隊作出的貢獻。這名德國籍門將為比錫達斯在各項比賽上陣67場失95球，有14場力保不失。
卡利奧斯將重返利物浦。（Instagram @loriskarius）
FIFA四月已表示他們正調查比錫達斯欠薪一事，有報道指卡利奧斯更有可能會採取法律行動，比錫達斯據悉拖欠該名利物浦球員薪金達40萬英鎊。
卡利奧斯透露一直跟高普保持聯絡，對於他在利物浦的前程就不願多談，只表示一切都言之尚早。
