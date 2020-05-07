今場正呀！RadioHead 再於 YouTube 直播超經典現場演出片段

之前分享了 Radiohead 為了讓樂迷在避疫症在家隔離時可以解悶，在其官方 YouTube 頻道「直播」過去的經典現場演出。現在又即將多一條經典演唱會重溫！
香港時間 5 月 8 日凌晨五時， Radiohead 官方 YouTube 頻道將會「直播」樂隊於 2006 年的「 Bonnaroo 演出」，是他們第一次展示他們所用的 desk audio 原型。
成員之一的 Johnny Greenwood 在 instagram 中這樣說：「（ Bonnaroo ）演出是我在美國最佳的音樂節演出體驗。我希望大家在看這片、聽演出的歌時，也可以感受到當時的熱天氣、風塵撲撲和美國南部威士忌的氣味。」
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
This week something new: we've tracked down the original desk audio for our @bonnaroo show. Filmed in 2006 in Tennessee it's easily, comfortably, the best festival experience I've ever had in America. I hope the heat, dust, and smell of fine Southern whiskey comes over as well as the songs - and I hope that we get back to live music soon. - Jonny Premiering tomorrow at 10pm UK / 2pm PT / 5pm ET. Link in bio.
以愁解愁 - Radiohead 將於 YouTube 每日直播過去演唱會全片段！