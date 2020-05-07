今場正呀！RadioHead 再於 YouTube 直播超經典現場演出片段

扭耳仔
撰文：
最後更新日期：

之前分享了 Radiohead 為了讓樂迷在避疫症在家隔離時可以解悶，在其官方 YouTube 頻道「直播」過去的經典現場演出。現在又即將多一條經典演唱會重溫！

香港時間 5 月 8 日凌晨五時， Radiohead 官方 YouTube 頻道將會「直播」樂隊於 2006 年的「 Bonnaroo 演出」，是他們第一次展示他們所用的 desk audio 原型。

成員之一的 Johnny Greenwood 在 instagram 中這樣說：「（ Bonnaroo ）演出是我在美國最佳的音樂節演出體驗。我希望大家在看這片、聽演出的歌時，也可以感受到當時的熱天氣、風塵撲撲和美國南部威士忌的氣味。」

以愁解愁 - Radiohead 將於 YouTube 每日直播過去演唱會全片段！

X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。