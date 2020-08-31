搖滾迷奈良美智 x Yo La Tengo 限量黑膠《Sleepless Night》

撰文：熊文浩
早前奈良美智在$100元港幣上的手繪被拍賣，以最後45萬售出。這名在藝術市場受到極度注目的日本藝術家，本身從少就熱愛搖滾樂音，the velvet underground、Bob Dylan、The Clash、 Janet Jones …… 從中學開始 奈良美智 都是朋友認可的資源樂迷。奈良先生即在洛杉磯郡立美術館舉行展覽，亦促成了他與美國長青獨立搖滾樂隊 Yo La Tengo 的合作。
Yo La Tengo 最新EP 《Sleepless Night》收錄新歌〈Bleeding〉，其餘都是翻他們欣賞的經典巨星作品 The Delmore Brothers、The Byrds、Ronnie Lane、Bob Dylan、The Flying Machine，一共6首作品：
1. ‘Blues Stay Away’
2. ‘Wasn’t Born to Follow’
3. ‘Roll On Babe’
4. ‘It Takes a Lot to Laugh’
5. ‘Bleeding’
6. ‘Smile a Little Smile for Me’
