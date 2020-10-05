David Bowie 九十年代現場演唱會將結集成專輯系列推出

在今年的六月時，David Bowie 產業發布將推出《David Bowie Ouvrez Le Chien》這個於 1995 年 Bowie 在美國達拉斯Dallas’ Starplex Amphitheater 的現場演出專輯，Parlophone Records 現在會將此專輯包括在為這一代傳奇歌手推出共六張的現場演出系列專輯《David Bowie Brilliant Live Adventures》中，這系列收錄他在 90 年代的演出。
這個系列都是非常限量，系列的每一張專輯都只有一 viny、一 CD 及特別版 box set（有齊 vinyl 和 CD）《David Bowie Ouvrez Le Chien》 及另外兩張現場演出專輯會在今個聖誕前推出，系列的最後三張專輯則會在 2021 年第一季度推出。
而《David Bowie Ouvrez Le Chien》則確定了在今個月 30 日正式推出。
《David Bowie Ouvrez Le Chien》歌單：
"Look Back In Anger”
“The Hearts Filthy Lesson”
“The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)”
“I Have Not Been To Oxford Town”
“Outside”
“Andy Warhol”
“Breaking Glass”
“The Man Who Sold The World”
“We Prick You”
“I’m Deranged”
“Joe The Lion”
“Nite Flights”
“Under Pressure”
“Teenage Wildlife”
