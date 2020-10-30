Mogwai 公布第 10 張專輯 先行單曲《Dry Fantasy》上線

Mogwai 真的要回來了，樂隊公布他們即將推出的第十張專輯《As the Love Continues》，而全新單曲《Dry Fantasy》則率先上線。

專輯《As the Love Continues》在今年初灌錄，Mogwai 原想在美國進行專輯的製作，但 COVID-19 疫情令他們留在英國 的 Worcestershire 與音樂監製 Dave Fridmann 越洋遙距合作。Mogwai 的主音/結他手 Stuart Braithwaite 笑說：「除非你身處在美妙的地方，不然為甚麼要聽我們這些奇怪的音樂？」其實都是想樂迷抽離一下、在 Mogwai 的新音樂中放空吧。

可試聽 - Mogwai 為劇作《 ZeroZeroZero 》製作原聲配樂上線

不過樂迷可能仍要等待一陣子。《As the Love Continues》雖然內容豐富，又有 CD 版又有彩色 vinyl 加圖集版和 T 恤，不過要等到 2 月 19 日才會正式推出。先去官網預購吧。

《As the Love Continues》歌單：

Side A

1. To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth

2. Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever

3. Dry Fantasy

Side B

4. Ritchie Sacramento

5. Drive The Nail

6. Fuck Off Money

Side C

7. Ceiling Granny

8. Midnight Flit

9. Pat Stains

Side D

10. Supposedly, We Were Nightmares

11. It's What I Wanna Do, Mum

專輯特別版

獨立女唱作人 Skullcrusher 翻玩 Radiohead 名曲《Lift》