【英國王室】哈里夫婦宣布淡出王室事務　梅根獨自飛到加拿大

英國薩塞克斯公爵哈里王子（Prince Harry）與夫人梅根（Meghan Markle）1月8日突然宣布卸下王室高級成員身份後，在當地引起極大迴響。女王伊利沙伯二世（Queen Elizabeth II）已經要求尋求解決方法。不過梅根在這個時候被指已經離開英國，返回加拿大。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
哈里夫婦和兒子阿奇（Archie）最近在加拿大度過聖誕假，英國廣播公司（BBC）王室記者戴蒙德（Jonny Dymond）9日證實，梅根正前往加拿大，而娛樂頻道ET Canada指，她由英國飛抵溫哥華後，可能轉乘內陸航班到卑詩省另一城市維多利亞（Victoria）。
↓↓↓想回顧更多有關哈里與梅根的新聞，請點擊放大觀看：
美國著名八卦雜誌《People》稱，梅根到英國前，將阿奇交予住在加拿大的好友穆羅尼（Jessica Mulroney）暫時照顧，而《環球新聞》（Global News）提到，哈里王子向王室「攤牌」後，隨後亦會到加拿大與梅根母子團聚。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
加拿大與哈里夫婦可謂結下不解之緣，梅根在拍攝美劇《Suits》（金裝律師）時，於多倫多居住多年，並在當地首次與哈里王子約會。而兩人亦在2017年於多倫多舉行的「不屈不撓」運動會（Invictus Games）首度一同現身。另外哈里在年輕時曾經到溫哥華以北的著名滑雪勝地威士拿（Whistler）度假。