【逃犯條例】美國商會晤張建宗後未釋疑　發聲明8問港府

香港美國商會早前就逃犯條例修訂提出異議及憂慮，擔心會影響香港國際都會的聲譽。商會昨日與政務司司長張建宗會面後，今日（30日）再發聲明，直言修例的基本部分存在太多不確定因素，不應匆匆通過，更提出8條問題反問政務司司長辦公室，包括「政府將如何確保香港的法治不會受到損害」。

張建宗與美國商會會面時表示，政府希望減輕修例對香港作為國際商業中心的地位產生負面影響的擔憂。美國商會指，擬議修例的基本部分存在太多不確定因素，在提交立法會通過前，必須更廣泛向香港社會解釋。商會直言，香港還未準備好通過法案，「不明白為什麼在它尋求解決的漏洞存在20年之後應該匆匆通過」，又相信香港仍然是法治和法律實踐的卓越中心，應遵循適當的立法程序。

香港美國商會的8條問題：

1.據報道，有30名外交官表示他們不支持該條例，這可能重新審視其國家與香港的關係，政府如何計劃解決問題，以避免任何負面影響，對香港國際社會的樞紐地位？ 2.香港3名資深法官公開宣布他們對提議的法案「深感不安」，並認為該法案「不可行」，因為修例忽視對中國大陸法律制度缺乏信任。如果該法案的兩位主要守門人之一 - 法院 - 認為擬議的立法是行不通的，那麼如果這項立法被強制推行，政府將如何確保香港的法治不會受到損害？ 3.政府沒有澄清有權向中國大陸提出引渡請求的人的具體界限。雖然曾經有人說只有中央人民政府認可的人才可以提出引渡請求，但保安局也注意到「引渡請求將來自中國大陸法院，而這些法院在國際上並不像香港那樣」，請予以澄清。 4.保安局局長李家超強調，這些修正案「主要針對犯有嚴重罪行而不影響香港的新聞和言論自由的逃犯，並受到《基本法》和香港法律的保障」，如何在技​​術上得到保障？ 5.在政府對美中經濟與安全審查委員會的答覆中，據說修例有助於確立香港在打擊罪案方面的聲譽。香港為什麼要冒著法治聲譽的風險，以便在城市犯罪率相對較低的情況下獲得「打擊犯罪」的新名聲？ 6.政府強調，修正案只關注逃犯，而不是當地普通公民。這將如何區分？ 7.律政司司長鄭若驊表示，政府會考慮提出一項規定，即提出要求的司法管轄區會保證嫌疑人獲得公平審訊。香港政府如何確保申請司法管轄權，以確保公平審訊？ 8.媒體報道指出，「保安局承認，隨著引渡法的修訂，中國政府可以要求凍結被認為是大陸逃犯的人的資產」。請提供更多詳情，確保商業信心不會受到威脅。

香港美國商會聲明原文如下：

Proposed Fugitive Offenders Ordinance

Hong Kong – May 30, 2019 – AmCham appreciated the opportunity to meet with Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung to explain our concerns about the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance on Wednesday May 29. The Chief Secretary said the government was keen to alleviate worries that the bill would have a negative impact on Hong Kong's status as an international business hub.

AmCham's Position on the Bill

AmCham feels that there are too many uncertainties in fundamental sections of the proposed legislation that must be addressed and explained to the broader Hong Kong community before tabling the bill for passage by the Legislative Council. Hong Kong is not ready to see this bill passed, and we do not see why it should be rushed through when the loophole it seeks to address has existed for 20 years. We believe that for Hong Kong to remain a center of excellence for the rule of law and legal practice that due legislative process is followed. We have asked the Chief Secretary’s office for answers to the following questions:

AmCham's Questions

1. With 30 foreign diplomats reportedly indicating that they do not support the ordinance and that this may lead to a review of their home countries relationship with Hong Kong, how does the government plan to address these concerns to avoid any negative impact on Hong Kong’s international hub status?

2. Three senior judges in Hong Kong publicly announced they are “deeply disturbed” by the proposed bill and saw the bill as “unworkable” because its amendments ignored the lack of trust in the legal system of mainland China. If one of the bill’s two main gatekeepers – the courts – feel the proposed legislation is unworkable, how will the government ensure that the rule of law in Hong Kong is not compromised if this legislation is forced ahead?

3. The government has not clarified specific boundaries for the person who holds the authority to make extradition requests from mainland China. While it was once said extradition requests could only be made by any recognized individuals from the Central People’s Government, the Security Bureau also noted that “extradition requests would come from Mainland China courts, which are not internationally held in the same regard as Hong Kong’s.” Please kindly clarify.

4. Secretary for Security John Lee highlighted that the amendments are “mainly aimed at fugitives who have committed serious crimes and do not affect Hong Kong’s freedom of the press and speech as safeguarded in the Basic Law and Hong Kong Law.” How will they be safeguarded technically?

5. In the government’s reply to the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission it was said that the ordinance amendments help establish the reputation of Hong Kong in combating crimes. Why would Hong Kong want to risk its reputation for the rule of law in order to gain this new reputation of “combating crimes” with the city’s relatively low crime rate?

6. The government emphasized that the amendments focus only on fugitives, but not local ordinary citizens. How will this be differentiated?

7. Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng said the government would consider including a requirement that a requesting jurisdiction would guarantee suspects a fair trial. How will the Hong Kong Government ensure the requesting jurisdiction guarantees a fair trial?

8. Media reports noted that the “Security Bureau admitted that, with the amendments to the extradition law, the Chinese government can request the freezing of the assets of a person deemed to be a fugitive from the mainland” Please provide more details on this to ensure business confidence is not at risk.