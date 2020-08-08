美國制裁｜港府譴責：卑劣無恥　中文聲明遲英文版逾2小時(全文)

美國財政部昨日（7日）宣布，制裁包括特首林鄭月娥在內11名中港官員，並詳述各人被制裁的理由。各人所有在美私人財產及利益，以及直接、間接持有50%或以上份額的在美或由美國人控制的合資財產及利益，均需要向OFAC（財政部外國資產管制辦公室）申報。除非OFAC發出豁免，否則禁止美國人或在美國境內處理上述制裁人士的資產交易。禁止向被制裁人士及其利益提供或收受服務、資金或商品。 特區政府今午（8日）發聲明，嚴厲批評美國的所謂「制裁」行為卑劣、無恥，強調特首林鄭月娥及其他被針對人士「無懼任何威嚇」。 值得留意的是，特區政府先於中午12時35分發英文聲明，再於兩個多小時後，下午3時09分才發中文聲明。

林鄭月娥表示，自己及其他被針對人士「無懼任何威嚇」。(資料圖片/鄭子峰攝)

▼ 以下是特區政府就美國制裁11名中港官員一事之聲明 ▼

特區政府指美國所謂制裁卑劣無恥

香港特別行政區（特區）政府今日（八月八日）嚴厲批評美國政府對11名中央人民政府及特區政府官員實施所謂的「制裁」，形容該行為屬卑劣及無恥。



政府發言人說：「美國政府最新透過其財政部轄下海外資產控制辦公室的所謂『特別指定國民名單』實施的措施，明目張膽及粗暴地干涉中華人民共和國內政；部分美國政客為了私利，以香港作為棋子，在中美關係之間製造事端。」



「美國國會及白宮利用去年六月以來在香港出現的反政府動亂，以人權、民主和自治為藉口，接連針對香港通過法案及宣布行政指令。美國的行徑暴露其雙重標準及虛偽，而且明顯違反國際法及國際關係基本準則，令香港及國際社會中很多人感到憤慨。」



「香港是中華人民共和國不可分離的部分，貫徹落實『一國兩制』符合香港市民的利益，亦是所有中國人的共同願望。」



「我們已不厭其煩地向美方指出《基本法》的有關條文，包括第十二條訂明香港特別行政區是中華人民共和國的一個享有高度自治權的地方行政區域，直轄於中央人民政府；而《中華人民共和國憲法》及香港特區《基本法》共同構成香港特區的憲制基礎。不幸地，美方對此置若罔聞。」



「美國政府訛稱實施所謂『制裁』是回應香港推行《香港國安法》，這是完全站不住腳的藉口。」



「國家安全對每一個國家，包括美國，都至為重要。無論是單一體制還是聯邦體制的國家，國家安全事務均屬於中央事權，國家安全的執法工作亦屬中央管轄範圍。全國人民代表大會常務委員會在二○二○年六月三十日制定的《香港國安法》與上述一致，而考慮到香港特區的特殊地位，《香港國安法》授權特區政府作為主要執行機關。根據《香港國安法》第四條，香港特別行政區維護國家安全應當尊重和保障人權，依法保護香港特別行政區居民根據香港特別行政區基本法和國際公約適用於香港的有關規定享有的權利和自由。」



「相關美國官員刻意無視這些法律條文，以及香港的法治和獨立的司法制度，為其一己私利作出毫無根據及以偏概全的言論。」



發言人指自去年六月以來香港出現不斷升級的暴力、混亂狀態和社會騷動情況，明顯須要警方履行法定職責，採取合法措施以維持公共安全及公共秩序，這與世界各地的警察履行維護生命財產安全的天職無異。



發言人嚴厲譴責美國政府故意公開政府官員的個人資料。



發言人表示：「此等差劣的行徑等同國家級認可的『起底』行為，嚴重侵犯私隱及危害個人安全。我們保留採取任何必要法律行動的權利。」



「特區政府亦會全面支持中央政府採取反制措施。」



「中共中央政治局委員、中央外事工作委員會辦公室主任楊潔篪在昨日（八月七日）發表的文章中，敦促美方以中美兩國人民和世界各國人民根本利益為念，加強接觸和對話溝通。」



「美國政府最新作出針對我們的高級官員實施所謂『制裁』的行徑，對我們極不尊重，將損害香港與美國在各個層面的關係，特區政府對此感到非常遺憾。」



「行政長官林鄭月娥以她本人名義和代表她各位被針對的同事表示，我們維護國家安全是使命光榮，責任重大，不僅是為了750萬香港市民，更是保護14億內地同胞的生命安全及利益。我們無懼任何威嚇。」

HKSAR Government calls so-called US sanctions shameless and despicable

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government has today (August 8) vehemently criticised the so-called "sanctions" by the United States (US) Government against 11 officials of the Central People's Government and the HKSAR Government as shameless and despicable.



"Imposed under the so-called Office of Foreign Assets Control's Specially Designated Nationals List of the US Department of the Treasury, the latest US Government measure represents blatant and barbaric interference in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China (PRC), using Hong Kong as a pawn in its ploy to create troubles in China-US relationship, out of self-serving interests of some US politicians," a Government spokesman said.



"Taking advantage of anti-government riots in Hong Kong since June last year, the US Congress and the White House have passed successive laws and pronounced executive order targeting the HKSAR under the pretext of human rights, democracy and autonomy. It should be obvious to and resented by many people, locally and around the world, that the US acts are displaying double standards and hypocrisy, let alone blatantly breaching international laws and basic norms governing international relations.



"Hong Kong is an inalienable part of the PRC. Upholding and implementing the principle of 'One Country, Two Systems' meets the interests of Hong Kong people and represents the shared aspiration of all Chinese people.



"We have reminded the US ad nauseam of relevant provisions in the Basic Law, particularly Article 12 which stipulates that the HKSAR is a local administrative region of the PRC, which shall enjoy a high degree of autonomy and come directly under the Central People's Government; that the Constitution of the PRC and the Basic Law of the HKSAR form the constitutional basis of the HKSAR. Unfortunately, all these have fallen on deaf ears.



"The US Government's claim that the imposition of the so-called 'sanctions' was in response to the enactment of the National Security Law in Hong Kong is a lame excuse that could hardly stand up to challenge.



"National security is a matter of utmost importance to any state, including the US. Laws governing national security are matters for the central government, regardless of whether it is a unitary or federal system of government. Enforcement of national security is likewise under the purview of the central authorities. The National Security Law enacted on June 30, 2020 by the National People's Congress Standing Committee fulfils all these general features and in recognition of the HKSAR's special status, authorises the HKSAR Government to be the main enforcement party. Article 4 of the National Security Law specifies that human rights shall be respected and protected in safeguarding national security in the HKSAR and the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents under the Basic Law as well as the provisions in international covenants as applied to Hong Kong shall be protected in accordance with the law.



"These legal provisions, coupled with the rule of law and an independent judiciary in the HKSAR, are clearly ignored by relevant US officials who have chosen to make unsubstantiated and sweeping comments to serve their own interest."



The spokesman said that the escalating violence, anarchy and social chaos last June obviously required Police to fulfill their statutory duty to take lawful measures to maintain public order and public safety. This is no different to the solemn duty and responsibility of any Police Force in the world to protect life and property.



The spokesman severely condemned the US Government for deliberately making public the personal information of Government officials.



"Such a deplorable move is no less than state-sanctioned doxxing that is a serious breach of privacy and personal safety. We reserve the right to take any necessary legal action," the spokesman said.



"We will fully support the Central Government to adopt counter-measures.



"In an article published yesterday (August 7), Mr Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, urged the US side to bear in mind the fundamental interests of the Chinese and American people and the whole world, and strengthen engagement, dialogue and communication.



"The HKSAR Government much regrets that the US Government's latest move on the so-called 'sanctions' against our senior officials is an utterly disrespectful attempt which will undermine Hong Kong-US relations at various levels.



"Speaking on behalf of her senior colleagues who are being targeted, the Chief Executive Mrs Carrie Lam said that we are discharging an honourable duty to safeguard national security, protecting the life and interests of not only the 7.5 million Hong Kong people but also the 1.4 billion Mainlanders. We will not be intimidated," the spokesman said.