最近滑 Threads 或 IG，應該都有注意到很多人 Post 跟小時候的自己合照。這股 AI 合成照片熱潮迅速爆紅，短短幾天就充斥社交媒體，不論是素人還是網紅，都紛紛把童年照片拿出來，與如今的自己同框合照。



AI 合成影像並不是新鮮事，但這次的童年合照特別吸引人，原因在於它融合了情感價值，看到現在的自己與童年的臉龐並排出現，讓人瞬間回想起那些單純的日子，可以回顧當年的模樣，並對比如今的成長。而且，不少人更進一步，嘗試與過世親人、偶像合影照，甚至根據不同的指令可以做到不同的風格。

美圖秀秀最方便｜一鍵生成三上悠亞x鬼頭桃菜合照

這股熱潮最初由美圖秀秀的新功能帶起。內建「合影範本」用家只需上傳兩張照片，就能快速生成不同風格的合照，像是「電梯仰拍」、「紅幕自拍」或「即影即有」。不少人第一時間就用自己小時候的照片來嘗試，結果效果逼真又可愛，瞬間引發瘋傳。

不過，美圖秀秀的缺點也很明顯。首先，它的免費額度有限，一天能生成的次數不多；再來就是隱私問題，許多用戶擔心把自己的照片上傳到雲端伺服器，會有資料外洩的風險。

Google Gemini 更好玩｜自定兩個阿Day互動甫士

在眾多替代工具中，Google Gemini 是近期討論度最高的選擇。能夠更靈活地控制影像生成效果，用戶不僅能指定合照姿勢，還能調整氛圍、背景，甚至模擬不同相機拍攝效果。

以 Gemini 為例，用戶只需要上傳兩張照片 — 一張是自己的近照，另一張是小時候的照片，接著輸入提示詞，就能在幾秒鐘內完成「時空穿越合影」。

熱門合照風格指令

目前最受歡迎的三種風格分別是「白背景自拍」、「即影即有」等，每一種都能帶出不同的氛圍。

第一種是「自拍」：

These two photos are of the same girl, one as a child and one as her grown-up self. Please merge the two photos into a single image, where the grown-up version gently places her arm around the child’s shoulder, and they stand together taking a selfie in a red space. The background should be a vivid red wall. The photo should be shot with a wide-angle lens from a low angle, looking upward, as if taken with a real smartphone. Both should be looking directly at the camera, with facial features remaining as close as possible to the original photos. The final image should look highly realistic.



第二種是「即影即有風格」：

Take a Polaroid-style photo with a casual, candid feel. The image should have slight motion blur and even lighting, like a flash in a dark room, softly spread across the scene. Keep the faces unchanged. Replace the background behind the two subjects with a white curtain. The adult and the child should be naturally close, with gentle physical contact, such as leaning together or resting a shoulder against each other.

