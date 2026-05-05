AI 圖像生成工具愈來愈強，以往要靠設計師慢慢製作的海報、商品廣告圖、人物寫真、社交平台介面、遊戲風格概念圖，現在只要有合適的 Prompt，已經可以快速生成相當完整的視覺作品。近日 GitHub 上一個名為「Awesome GPT Image 2 API and Prompts」的項目受到不少人關注，當中整理大量 GPT-Image-2 圖像生成案例與 Prompts，涵蓋廣告、人物攝影、海報插畫、角色設計及 UI 模擬等類型，對想研究 ChatGPT Images 2.0 玩法的人來說，幾乎可以當成一本 AI 圖像指令參考書。



ChatGPT Images 2.0 Prompt 合集

這個 GitHub 項目名為「awesome-gpt-image-2-API-and-Prompts」，頁面介紹指，它主要整理 GPT Image 2 API 及相關 Prompt 模式，內容包括圖像生成、Prompt 探索、參考案例，以及可重複使用的視覺工作流程。頁面亦提到，大部分案例來自 X／Twitter、創作者社群、公開示範及網民分享的實驗作品。

簡單來說，它不是單純展示 AI 靚圖，而是把生成前的指令與生成後的效果放在一起，讓用戶可以參考別人如何描述畫面、如何指定風格、如何控制構圖，以及如何要求 AI 做出接近商業用途的視覺效果。

對一般用戶而言，這類合集最大價值，是可以大幅降低入門門檻。很多人使用 AI 畫圖時，只會輸入「幫我畫一張海報」或「生成一張產品圖」，結果往往不夠精準。參考這些案例後，用戶會更清楚一個有效 Prompt 應該包含主體、場景、光線、鏡頭語言、材質、構圖、用途及限制條件。

收錄逾 300 個案例 分類相當完整

根據頁面顯示，該項目標示收錄過三百個 Curated Prompts，並按用途分成多個主要類別，包括電商案例、廣告創意、人物與攝影、海報與插畫、角色設計、UI 與社交媒體 Mockup，以及社群案例，而且Prompts還在持續更新。

這種分類方式對實際使用相當有幫助。假如你是網店賣家，可以直接參考電商主圖、產品廣告和 9 格分鏡的寫法；如果你是內容創作者，則可以研究人物攝影、海報和社交平台介面模擬；如果你是遊戲或故事創作方向，就可以參考角色設計、奇幻場景或概念圖類型的 Prompt。

更重要的是，這些 Prompt 通常不是一句簡單描述，而是會仔細交代畫面要有甚麼物件、主體如何擺放、背景是甚麼氣氛、使用甚麼攝影風格，甚至會加入「不要 Logo」、「不要水印」、「高質感產品攝影」等限制，令生成結果更接近可直接使用的視覺素材。

熱門Prompts分享：

Generate a high-aesthetic "Contour Universe / Collectible Narrative Poster" based on [Theme]. Do not limit the canvas to a fixed object or common container; do not default to bottles, hourglasses, glass domes, or pocket watches. Let the AI choose the most fitting, symbolic, and visually powerful main contour 鈥?it could be an object, building, gate, tower, archway, dome, stairwell, corridor, statue, side profile, eye, palm, skull, wing, mask, mirror, throne, ring, crack, light curtain, shadow, geometric structure, spatial cross-section, stage frame, or abstract symbol. The core concept is not simply putting a world inside an object, but letting a complete thematic universe naturally grow within, inside, upon, at the boundaries of, or fused with this symbolic contour. The contour must be clear, elegant, and recognizable, occupying the central compositional position. Inside the contour, auto-generate a complete narrative world strongly tied to the theme rich, layered, with clear visual hierarchy. Style: collectible movie poster composition, premium narrative visual design, dreamy watercolor texture with print quality, paper grain, edge dry-brush marks, slight bleeding, atmospheric perspective, soft fog effects, volumetric light, large negative space. Quality: the result should look like a designer-completed premium collectible visual work, not a generic AI output.



Create a Japanese-language infographic titled "うちの部署のメンバー スペック分析" (Our Department Member Spec Analysis) with subtitle "個性豊かなプロ集団（たぶん）". Layout as a 2x3 grid of six member cards on a clean white background with pastel accents and star decorations. Each card features a cute chibi-style cartoon avatar and includes: member name and role in Japanese, a radar chart or bar chart showing their stats, bullet-point strengths and weaknesses in Japanese. Add a summary section at the bottom with overall team evaluation, a team compatibility graph placeholder, and a final takeaway note. Cheerful office illustration style, soft rounded UI elements, kawaii aesthetic, highly legible Japanese typography, no watermark.



Generate a high-quality vertical science popularization encyclopedia image based on [Theme]. Include a clear beautiful main visual, several detail close-ups, multiple rounded modular information sections, clear title hierarchy with emphasis labels, concise but rich encyclopedia content, and visual scoring or Top 5 summary modules. Light clean background, soft colors, subtle shadows, refined small icons, rounded information boxes, neat layout. Information-dense but not crowded, like a real publishable, collectible science encyclopedia card, not an advertisement.



你是一位專業髮型顧問，請根據我上傳的人像照片，製作一張高質感髮型分析圖卡 保留原本五官與臉型（不可變形），僅調整髮型與髮色 請產出多款髮型對比，涵蓋長短髮、瀏海、有無捲度等不同變化 髮型分類為三大類： 最適合（5種） 普通（5種） 不建議（5種） 圖卡整體風格需乾淨、時尚，像雜誌編輯版面 版面配置： 左上角放原圖＋臉型分析＋整體建議 每一款髮型需附上一句簡短說明（例如適合原因或修飾重點）



A character promotional poster titled “INPUT NAME,” designed in a unified vertical key visual composition (9:16). The upper half features the most recognizable element of the character as a dominant oversized visual silhouette. The middle to lower section contains the full character as a secondary subject. Inside the large silhouette and around the character, use a double-exposure and collage-style narrative composition with scenes, symbolic imagery, supporting elements, and environmental details blended into mist, ink wash, and negative space. The left and right sides include complementary secondary elements to create narrative tension and spatial variation. A continuous flowing visual line runs from top to bottom, connecting the main character, internal collage, and the large upper silhouette. Preserve large areas of negative space with ink diffusion, soft blurring, and fragmented transitions inspired by Eastern aesthetics. The style is cohesive, refined, restrained, and poster-worthy.



使用時仍要注意版權、真偽與誤導風險

雖然 ChatGPT Images 2.0 及相關 Prompt 玩法很吸引，但用戶仍要小心使用。首先，GitHub 頁面本身亦提到案例多來自社群、公開示範和共享實驗，使用前應留意原作者、授權和用途限制。

其次，AI 圖愈來愈像真，亦代表誤導風險更高。若生成的是產品概念圖、手機外觀、App 介面或遊戲畫面，在公開場合發布時時，最好清楚標明是 AI 生成或概念示意，避免誤會為實物或官方圖片。最後，如果用於商業宣傳，更要避免生成帶有現實品牌 Logo、名人肖像或過度模仿特定作品風格的內容。AI 工具可以提升效率，但不應變成模糊版權和真偽界線的捷徑。