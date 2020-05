【MMA】McGregor 地圖嘴炮橫掃輕量級　Khabibi不甘示弱反擊

“Championship🥇Weight” Official Weight: 155lbs #ufc249 Recovery🌱Dayze An Do It Again, Practice Weight Cut Complete ✔️ @vitagoods Scale On Point 💯 Tool🧰Box, Many Thanks To All My Supporters 💪🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/hBEwqfRgXp