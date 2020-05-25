【木村花】職摔界悼念並譴責網絡欺凌　好友寶城海里痛心未及拯救

22歲的日本女子職業摔角新星木村花疑因爲受到網絡欺凌而在5月23日凌晨自殺身亡。不少日本及北美職業摔角手包括Ronda Rousey、Asuka(華名)及日本踢拳冠軍那須川天心、前UFC女子冠軍Cris Cyborg等，都在社交媒體上發文悼念木村花，並譴責網絡欺凌的行爲。
木村花享年22歲。圖片來源： 網上圖片
在衆多發文中，現役WWE職業摔角手Kairi Sane(日本藝名：寶城海里)對未能及時拯救好友木村花感到痛心。Kairi Sane在文中表示，她和另一位摔角手紫雷依俄在美國下午時(日本凌晨)發現木村花在網上發布自殘的相片後，便立即聯絡日本Stardom負責人Rossy小川和木村花的另一位好友森林叫女(Jungle Kyona)，讓她們去查看木村花的情況。可惜當森林叫女去到木村花家中時，木村花已經返魂乏術。
時差でアメリカは昼過ぎだったから（日本時間は夜中）彼女のツイートにすぐ気付くことができて、イオさんと一緒に直ちにジャングル叫女とロッシー小川さんに電話しました。— KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) May 23, 2020
きょうなは全力で向かいました。
だけど…
間に合いませんでした
因爲時差關係，當時美國正是下午 (日本已是深夜)，所以我能即時留意到她的發文，於是我和依俄立即致電森林叫女和Rossy小川。森林叫女已經竭盡全力趕過去。 但是...我未能及時阻止
花ちゃん。— KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) May 23, 2020
かけがえのない大切な仲間を失いました。
心にぽっかりと穴があき、この現実を受け入れることが今は難しいです。
小花，我失去了一個不能替代的重要夥伴。我腦海一片空洞，我現在還未能接受這個現實。
一衆選手譴責網絡欺凌
對於今次的悲劇，不少摔角手及搏擊選手都把矛頭指向網絡欺凌，並予以譴責。
そんなに誹謗中傷したいのなら— 那須川 天心 (@TeppenTenshin) May 23, 2020
みんな俺にしてください
それで心が落ち着くならそれで良いです
だから他の人にはやめてください
如果你這麽想誹謗和中傷他人的話，請你拿我來當對象。如果這就能讓你心情平靜下來。請放過其他人。
1x - I keep thinking about the online bullying right now. I see it everyday. I for one get constant hate online & I know many of my other fellow wrestlers get it too. BE FUCKING NICE. One bad word can ruin a persons life. Wrestlers work hard everyday to entertain YOU.— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 23, 2020
我現在還在想着有關網絡欺凌的行為。 我每天都看到。 我自己本身也經常在網絡上受到攻擊，我知道許多的摔角手有同樣的情況。他X的做點好事。 一個擁有惡意的字就會摧毀一個人的生活。 摔角手每天都在努力工作，而那是為了娛樂你。
🙏🏾 my heart breaks hearing the news of Hana Kimura 💔 online bullying needs to stop.— @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) May 23, 2020
聽到木村花的消息讓我心碎。網絡欺凌一定要停止。
前UFC女子冠軍及WWE職業摔角手Ronda Rousey也發聲譴責網絡欺凌並慰問木村的家人。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
To Hana Kimura and her family, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. .. There are no words that could possibly heal this wound... Rest In Peace Hana Kimura... If anyone reading this is suffering, know there are resources available to help. If you need someone to talk to on the phone call this number 1-800-273-8255 if you would prefer texting, Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor. Cyber Bullying is a very real and growing threat to us all as a society. Succumbing isn’t weakness, it’s human. We have evolved to feel as if our lives depend on social acceptance because the majority of human history our survival has depended on our social groups and standing within them. I know the trolls that spend their days harassing others online are battling their own mental demons, but please find a way to release your venom in a way that won’t poison others. Even a straw’s weight can be the one to break a camel’s back. Just the tiniest push could be what sends someone over the edge. Be the kindness you wish you received instead of malice and neglect you’re trying to pay back. Don’t pass it on, protect the world from what you’ve had to endure instead of spreading it🙏🏼❤️
來自不同組織的摔角手也對木村花的離世感到惋惜：
I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say... my heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/PB5pO20YIj— Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) May 23, 2020
I literally feel sick to my stomach...— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 23, 2020
People on social media need to understand that wrestlers are f’n people too.
As someone who constantly gets bullied online this one hit too close to home. People need to grow the f up.#RIPHanaKimura
今となっては、彼女が苦しむ理由も相談も、誰もきいてあげられない。— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) May 23, 2020
自分を愛してくれてる人のために生きてほしかった。
せめて今度こそ、彼女を愛してくれる人の想いが届いていてほしい。
どうか、どうか安らかに。 pic.twitter.com/mylEnMrAXS
この悲しい気持ちをどこに向けたらいいのか分からないし、なんと言ったらいいのか言葉が見つからないですが…、花ちゃんがまだ小さかった頃いつも、おばあちゃんと一緒に会場に来ていたのを思い出します。— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) May 23, 2020
狂ってる— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 23, 2020
延伸閲讀
【技術分析】女子高中生完勝校園欺凌 兩招克服體型劣勢擊敗對手
男孩患侏儒症飽受欺凌 ONE主席及Dillon Danis伸出援手
McGregor 老友助手Dillon Danis一改壞孩子形象 幫助被欺凌少年
各個摔角組織也發文悼念：
AEW and the wrestling community mourn the passing of Hana Kimura. May she Rest In Peace, and our thoughts are with her family, her friends, and her fans. pic.twitter.com/gouuu3xG5y— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020
New Japan Pro Wrestling is deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Hana Kimura.— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 23, 2020
She was a wonderful and gentle soul.
Our most heartfelt and deepest condolences go to her family, friends and fans at this time.
In memoriam: https://t.co/vot9qT0B0A pic.twitter.com/UF9UGVW5A5
The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest condolences on the passing of Stardom star #HanaKimura.— NWA (@nwa) May 23, 2020
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hana Kimura.— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 23, 2020
Hana was a beautiful and talented star!
Words are powerful.
Please be kind.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Hana’s family during this time. 🙏🏼#RIPHanaKimura ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvJrmxI35A
【資料圖片】