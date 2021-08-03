UFC 264︱Conor腿傷轉戰慈善輪椅賽　被指臨陣縮沙澄清年尾必打

上月Dustin Porier在UFC 264 對戰Conor McGregor，McGregor最終因腿傷而給TKO擊倒。休息了不足一個月，上周末有消息傳出，指仍然休養腿傷的McGregor將會於下個月參加一場輪椅慈善拳賽，上演「McGregor Vs McGregor」（McGregor 對決McGregor），但消息公布翌日又有報道指他未能參賽。
McGregor主教練John Kavanaugh曾於上月受訪時表示，大家很快會見到「McGregor Vs McGregor」對賽。這個讓人摸不著頭腦的公告終於在上周末有答案，喜劇演員Stevo Timothy爵士在Twitter上宣布UFC拳手McGregor為愛爾蘭輪椅協會籌款，將會於9月11日上演一場慈善輪椅拳擊賽，而他的對手將會是愛爾蘭著名喜劇演員 Al Foran，這位喜劇演員經常模仿McGregor，尤其扮演McGregor說話的神態口吻維妙維肖，因而對決被稱為是「McGregor VS McGregor」之戰。
(下面是 Al Foran一些作品剪輯。扮演McGregor 從 0:45 開始)
但賽事公布翌日， ESPN 報道由於McGregor仍處於手術後早期恢復狀態，他現階段並不適合於九月出戰參加慈善輪椅拳擊比賽。
Conor McGregor will not be competing in a wheelchair boxing match for charity in September despite recent reports, his spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN. He is still healing from the broken leg he suffered at UFC 264.— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 2, 2021
而McGregor在Twitter向公眾保證，他仍然願意參加愛爾蘭輪椅協會的拳擊比賽，只是因為要養傷，不會那麼快參賽。他發文表示仍在康復中，「我的醫生/物理治療團隊建議我留下來。我估計最早是十月下旬。但也許 11 月/12 月也是如此。目前很難說具體日期。但我會參賽！請等等我！」承諾養好傷恢復狀態後，會計劃一些「很酷的事情」，並隨帖TAG上愛爾蘭輪椅協會。
在UFC 264後McGregor立即接受脛骨骨折手術，本來預計他將在一段時間內將無法參加任何合法比賽。然而這次參加這個有趣的慈善賽，預期可以為McGregor團隊提振士氣，並讓他在明年回歸UFC前保持活躍曝光。