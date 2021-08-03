UFC 264︱Conor腿傷轉戰慈善輪椅賽　被指臨陣縮沙澄清年尾必打

撰文：賴家俊
上月Dustin Porier在UFC 264 對戰Conor McGregor，McGregor最終因腿傷而給TKO擊倒。休息了不足一個月，上周末有消息傳出，指仍然休養腿傷的McGregor將會於下個月參加一場輪椅慈善拳賽，上演「McGregor Vs McGregor」（McGregor 對決McGregor），但消息公布翌日又有報道指他未能參賽。

McGregor主教練John Kavanaugh曾於上月受訪時表示，大家很快會見到「McGregor Vs McGregor」對賽。這個讓人摸不著頭腦的公告終於在上周末有答案，喜劇演員Stevo Timothy爵士在Twitter上宣布UFC拳手McGregor為愛爾蘭輪椅協會籌款，將會於9月11日上演一場慈善輪椅拳擊賽，而他的對手將會是愛爾蘭著名喜劇演員 Al Foran，這位喜劇演員經常模仿McGregor，尤其扮演McGregor說話的神態口吻維妙維肖，因而對決被稱為是「McGregor VS McGregor」之戰。

(下面是 Al Foran一些作品剪輯。扮演McGregor 從 0:45 開始)

但賽事公布翌日， ESPN 報道由於McGregor仍處於手術後早期恢復狀態，他現階段並不適合於九月出戰參加慈善輪椅拳擊比賽。

而McGregor在Twitter向公眾保證，他仍然願意參加愛爾蘭輪椅協會的拳擊比賽，只是因為要養傷，不會那麼快參賽。他發文表示仍在康復中，「我的醫生/物理治療團隊建議我留下來。我估計最早是十月下旬。但也許 11 月/12 月也是如此。目前很難說具體日期。但我會參賽！請等等我！」承諾養好傷恢復狀態後，會計劃一些「很酷的事情」，並隨帖TAG上愛爾蘭輪椅協會。

在UFC 264後McGregor立即接受脛骨骨折手術，本來預計他將在一段時間內將無法參加任何合法比賽。然而這次參加這個有趣的慈善賽，預期可以為McGregor團隊提振士氣，並讓他在明年回歸UFC前保持活躍曝光。

