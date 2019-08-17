男童穿襪站座位　英廉航空姐恐嚇罰千元　乘客反批空姐失控

近日一段由電視真人騷《飛黃騰達》女星齊斯曼（Luisa Zissman）於英國廉航易捷航空（easyJet）航班上拍攝的片段，在網上瘋傳，片中一名空姐因乘客未有阻止其兩歲男童站在自己的座位上，而向對方大罵「如果不能管好自己的孩子，將面臨100英鎊的罰款」。影片引起網上熱議，拍攝片段的女星認為該名男孩沒有騷擾其他人，而空姐的行為實為恐嚇，易捷航空回應稱，機組人員只是擔心孩子的安全，又澄清並沒有收取任何清潔費。
空姐要求孩子坐下，又怪責家人沒阻止他站在座位上。（影片截圖）
Instagram擁有50多萬粉絲的齊斯曼在由法國尼斯飛往英國倫敦的航班上，目擊整個過程。她指當時提示乘客扣好安全帶的燈號並未亮起，但空姐要求孩子坐下，又怪責家人沒阻止他站在座位上，更稱：「如果你不能管好自己的孩子，讓他繼續站在座位上，我將罰你100英鎊（約953港元）清潔費。」
齊斯曼指該家庭不是英國人，只能說有限的英語，而小男孩只有2歲左右，當時他穿着襪子站在座位上，是為了看看坐在後排的家人，其行為沒有影響其他乘客，故認為空姐欺負他們，並把片段放上網。
Here is the @easyjet jobsworth woman. Such bad form. For the record the seatbelt sign was NOT on, this family were not English & their English was limited. It was totally out of order intimidating behaviour. The little boy was about 2 and standing on the seat facing backwards to see his family in the row behind. He wasn’t crying or making any noise or fuss, poor little mite & poor parents! . . re all the comments about safety - she’s telling the child to stand on the floor in the footwell of the seat but not ON the seat, it’s nothing to do with sitting down or safety! If there was an air pocket or turbulence he would have still been hurt standing in the footwell. This is about throwing her weight around and being bossy! There are ways to speak to paying customers and I’m not sure this is it. 🤔🤔😲😲 . . Everyone knows how hard a flight is with a toddler let alone having some idiot harass you. The first thing she said which I sadly didn’t get on camera was “IF YOU CAN’T CONTROL YOUR CHILD AND STOP HIM STANDING ON THE SEAT I WILL FINE YOU £100 FOR CLEANING” the little boy didn’t even have shoes on!! There are ways to approach and speak to paying customers and this is not one of them! . .Travelling with children is so stressful, all the bollocks about safety was a load of crap so she could attempt to justify her disgusting power trip. Give someone an orange uniform and BAM 💥 . . .
影片上載兩日已有22.4萬次觀看，easyJet發言人回應事件指，機組人員是擔心孩子的安全，所以要求他站在地上，或坐在座位上，他們並沒有向乘客收取清潔費用，保障乘客的安全是其首要任務，又為機組人員態度或令人感冒犯而道歉。
