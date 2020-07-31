殺人鯨追殺　幼崽慘被噬　海獺及時跳上船求救

美國海上觀光旅遊公司「Coldwater Alaska」37歲導覽員多內拉斯（John Dornellas）日前在阿拉斯加外海，目睹一隻海獺遭到虎鯨（即殺人鯨）追殺，海獺情急之下及時跳上了多內拉斯的船；多內拉斯說，從未想過會親眼看到如斯驚險的一幕！
多內拉斯平日負責開船接載遊客飽覽阿拉斯加外海的生態環境，當日他正在稍作休息，發現海中一隻海獺遭虎鯨追殺，海獺為了保命奮力地游，就在快要被虎鯨追上時，牠竟一躍跳上了內拉斯的船。
虎鯨尾隨追到船邊，不斷地在附近徘徊，似乎在尋找海獺下落。多內拉斯說，其實當時很擔心整艘船會被虎鯨撞翻，畢竟虎鯨是該片海域內最大型的生物，幸好牠沒有進一步行動。
海獺跳上船後驚魂甫定，立即又跳回海中，數度上上落落，最終留在船上不願離開。多內拉斯說，海獺跳上跳落至少4次，相信是虎鯨口中咬着一隻海獺幼崽，牠既想去救，但又害怕遭殺死，因此才會這樣來來回回。
多內拉斯謂，遇到海獺被虎鯨追殺的這一天，他剛好結束連日的工作，經過每日待在海上逾14小時，本已疲累不堪，但目睹這大自然令人驚奇的一幕，疲憊感隨即全消，令他再次充滿活力。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
What an unreal experience. We took the engines out of gear about two hundred yards off and watched an otter come swimming full speed at my boat, the orca chasing behind. I have to say, this is not how I imagined how my morning would start. #alaska #orca #otter #predation #nature #natgeo #whale @coldwateralaska @alaskashow @salty_crew @riffe_international @traegergrills @bubbablade @pelican @rinsekitusa This story is exclusively managed by T&T Creative Media. For licensing / permission to use please contact mailto:licensing@tt-creative.com”