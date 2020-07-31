殺人鯨追殺　幼崽慘被噬　海獺及時跳上船求救

美國海上觀光旅遊公司「Coldwater Alaska」37歲導覽員多內拉斯（John Dornellas）日前在阿拉斯加外海，目睹一隻海獺遭到虎鯨（即殺人鯨）追殺，海獺情急之下及時跳上了多內拉斯的船；多內拉斯說，從未想過會親眼看到如斯驚險的一幕！

多內拉斯平日負責開船接載遊客飽覽阿拉斯加外海的生態環境，當日他正在稍作休息，發現海中一隻海獺遭虎鯨追殺，海獺為了保命奮力地游，就在快要被虎鯨追上時，牠竟一躍跳上了內拉斯的船。

虎鯨尾隨追到船邊，不斷地在附近徘徊，似乎在尋找海獺下落。多內拉斯說，其實當時很擔心整艘船會被虎鯨撞翻，畢竟虎鯨是該片海域內最大型的生物，幸好牠沒有進一步行動。

海獺跳上船後驚魂甫定，立即又跳回海中，數度上上落落，最終留在船上不願離開。多內拉斯說，海獺跳上跳落至少4次，相信是虎鯨口中咬着一隻海獺幼崽，牠既想去救，但又害怕遭殺死，因此才會這樣來來回回。

多內拉斯謂，遇到海獺被虎鯨追殺的這一天，他剛好結束連日的工作，經過每日待在海上逾14小時，本已疲累不堪，但目睹這大自然令人驚奇的一幕，疲憊感隨即全消，令他再次充滿活力。

