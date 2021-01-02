Adobe Flash走進歷史　網友感性道別　Fb版FarmVille同時說再見

我們在過去的周四送走2020年最後一天，同日Adobe旗下Flash動畫播放器Adobe Flash Player也走進歷史。公司自2021年1月1日起停止支援它，2周後的12日起會主動阻擋Flash內容。這也意味着一些陪伴我們成長的Flash遊戲與動畫，會自網絡世界退場。
公司稱強烈建議所有用家解除安裝，以保護他們的系統，並說一些用家會持續看到呼籲其解除安裝的提示。
電腦用家會看到提示訊息，稱Adobe不再支援動畫播放器Adobe Flash Player。（熒幕截圖）
包括一些依賴Flash技術的網絡遊戲，如一度非常受歡迎的Facebook版FarmVille，其開發商Zynga決定在2020年除夕關閉的原始版本。
不少網民在美國Reddit論壇感性地回憶自己與Flash的「邂逅」，稱它如何帶自己進入網路世界，以及重提多款經典Flash遊戲。此外也有動畫師發文說，是Flash開啟他的專業生涯。
儘管隨着科技發展Adobe Flash Player老舊的程式碼導致它漏洞百出，而它也無法順利過度到智能手機時代，但其簡單易用，總是網民的集體回憶。
↓網民在Twitter以標籤#RIPAdobeFlash發文，稱Adobe Flash是其童年：
#AdobeFlash was my childhood. The memories of playing Sonic and Mario games and watching sprite animations on YouTube and Newgrounds on the family computer after coming home from school. #RIPAdobeFlash #AdobeFlashPlayer pic.twitter.com/5vc3WpIPj3— Pastel-chan (@pastel_chan009) December 31, 2020
↓有網民稱Adobe Flash是其事業起點：
I remember one of my first career job - it was creating Adobe Flash intros/advertisements for small business websites. #RIPAdobeFlash— Christopher (@teesang) December 31, 2020
↓其他人以改圖向它道別：
Thank you #adobeflash.. It was wonderful while it lasted.— Michael Yip (@mikeyipdotcom) December 31, 2020
The future generations will never know the great fun we all had.#RIPAdobeFlash pic.twitter.com/txOOSjK8Tn
Adobe在2017年已預告要淘汰Adobe Flash Player。回看它在1996年面世時，被廣泛應用在網頁動畫，以及有互動功能的小遊戲，為網民帶來有趣的體驗與視覺享受。