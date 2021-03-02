AI技術令照片人物表情動起來　有如令死者「復生」

有想過利用AI的技術，可以讓一張硬照變得活潑起來？近日以色列遺產公司MyHeritage上載了一個小程式，利用AI技術把人臉的照片變成動畫。不少網民把已故者的照片上載製成影片，有如令「死者復生」。
MyHeritage的Deep Nostalgia官網，只要上載照片就能讓AI自動把照片「動起來」。（MyHeritage）
該程式的名字叫Deep Nostalgia，用戶只需要在網站上載照片，等數分鐘後便會自動生成一條短片，看着照片中的人物頭部轉動，做着栩栩如生的表情，還真的有如真人一樣。
有些網民找了已故名人及歷史偉人的照片，讓他們「復生」。也有網民特意上載了已逝親人的照片，懷念至親。亦有人惡搞把雕像照片上載，讓雕像也能動起來。
AI-generated living portrait of Marie Curie using @MyHeritage #DeepNostalgia @Mariecurie_alum @MSCActions @MCAA_WB @MCAA_RoCur pic.twitter.com/5qTtdbmW2l— Ornela Bardhi (@ornelabardhi) March 1, 2021
My great great grandmother, Louisa Roakes (1871-1942), animated using the Deep Nostalgia tool on @MyHeritage #Genealogy #MyHeritage #DeepNostalgia pic.twitter.com/mb9b9uQdwi— Nathan Dylan Goodwin (@NathanDGoodwin) February 25, 2021
So glad to see finally #AlanTuring "alive"! Makes me feel even more connected to computer science and #AI. Via @MyHeritage https://t.co/FKYlBHELAR pic.twitter.com/lWbsYzcvR3— Kristian Kersting (@kerstingAIML) February 27, 2021
I tried animating this picture of Twain I colorized a while back. Used the new feature on the MyHeritage app. pic.twitter.com/Y5W7trHg31— Randall Stephens (@Randall_Stps) February 27, 2021
Here's Alexander the Great pic.twitter.com/djbnzszFM0— Flint Dibble 🍖🏺📖 (@FlintDibble) February 28, 2021
不過Deep Nostalgia的AI也有其限制，首先它只能應付一幅大頭照，轉換技術亦只限臉部，頸部以下均無效。同時有一定角度的側臉照轉換效果較差，正面照的效果較好。