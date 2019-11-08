【魔雪奇緣2】韓版主題曲搶先聽　樂迷受不了太妍靚聲催完整版MV

隨着時間越接近迪士尼動畫電影《魔雪奇緣2》（Frozen II）的上映，韓國迪士尼逐步揭開更多電影神秘的面紗。昨日便公開了由太妍主唱的主題曲《Into the Unknown》46秒韓文版本，然而YouTube同時亦出現由樂迷上載的完整版本，惟前者是官方MV，可以看到太妍身穿黑色吊帶、白色層次小背心，神似Elsa風格的打扮；而後者則能欣賞完整版的歌曲，聽到太妍唱出每句充滿穿透力、又帶有強勁力量的「Into the unkown、Into the unknown」，實在讓人起雞皮！

《Into the Unknown》韓文版本昨日推出。（Instagram@disneykorea）

在MV下，不少歌迷留言表示十分喜愛歌曲：「這首歌就像為她而寫的，她唱起來感覺很簡單，我心中的歌手金太妍。（This song is made for her.. she make it seem so easy to sing this. My vocalist Kim Taeyeon.）」、「完美，太妍絕對是完美之選。（This is perfect, Taeyeon was absolutely the perfect choice.）」、「太妍以一首冬天的歌完美了我的2019年！在每一個季節，太妍都有一首合適的歌陪伴和溫暖着我！（Taeyeon is ending 2019 with a winter song and that makes me evene happier cause throughout 2019, Taeyeon appears in every season and warm up my heart just like that.）」。

迪士尼官方《Into the Unknown》46秒版本