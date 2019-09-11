【逃犯條例】南華早報澄清　從未報道林鄭將回應另一項訴求

網上傳言《南華早報》報道，林鄭月娥將於下午4點回應另一項訴求。《南華早報》在下午2點32分刊出澄清聲明，否認曾經刊載相關報道。

南華早報澄清，從無發布林鄭將回應另一項訴求之報道。

網上傳言《南華早報》報道，林鄭月娥將於下午4點回應反修例示威者的另一項訴求，《南華早報》強烈否認有刊載過相關報道。網上同時流傳聲稱為彭博（Bloomberg）資訊終端機的截圖，引述南華早報的報道，惟《香港01》查閱彭博系統，並無發現有相關報道。

南華早報報道全文：

SCMP denies false rumour that Hong Kong government will respond to another protest demand

Claims that SCMP reported an announcement is due at 4pm are false

The South China Morning Post strongly denies rumours circulating online, claiming that the government is set to respond to another demand by protesters.

There is absolutely no truth to claims that an announcement was due at 4pm, and the Post has published no such story.