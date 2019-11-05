【危殆科大生】校長史維發公開信　稱已致函領展索取閉路電視片段

周日「七區行街」演變成多區衝突，一名22歲姓周的香港科技大學男學生，疑在尚德停車場躲避催淚彈時，從三樓跌落二樓重創，命懸一線。科大校長史維今晚（5日）發公開信，表示已致函領展行政總裁及警務處處長，向領展索取相關閉路電視片段，以及向警方查詢應如何在示威現場保護自己，尤其是當警方使用催淚彈的情況下。

昨晚史維被學生包圍，期間有學生投訴一名教授（背向啡色者）在混亂間涉嫌掃到女同學胸部，遭現場學生包圍。（資料圖片 / 陳浩然攝）

史維在公開信中指，已與學務長辦公室職員及工學院高層探望周同學，並會繼續與家屬保持聯絡，並指在這艱難時刻向該名同學致以深切慰問及願意提供援助。

他又回應昨晚科大集會期間的性騷擾事件，表示校方的性別歧視委員會已經開展調查工作，又呼籲全體師生參與明日（6日）的校長論壇。

公開信全文

Dear Members of HKUST,

It is unfortunate that a student of ours fell from height in a car park in Tseung Kwan O in the midnight of 4 November. He was sent to the hospital. Colleagues from the Dean of Students’ Office and I paid him, and his family hospital visit shortly afterwards, to deliver our best regards and to offer help during this difficult time. Just about an hour ago, Dean of Engineering, Head of Computer Science and Engineering, a few other colleagues, a student representative and I went to the hospital again to show support and understand the latest status. We will continue to stay in touch with the family.

Last night, students assembled at the Piazza to show support for the injured student. I met them to exchange views. As an update, the University has sent earlier this afternoon a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of Link, which owns the Tseung Kwan O car park in question, to request the related security camera footage. I have also sent a letter to the Commissioner of Police to ask for guidelines or information which can help all of us to understand how to protect oneself during protest situations, especially when tear gas is used.

Harassment incidents involving a number of people were reported during the gathering last night, for which the University’s Gender Discrimination Committee has started the formal procedures.

To continue the dialogue last night, an open forum for the internal HKUST community will be held tomorrow at 5 pm. A separate invitation has been sent earlier this afternoon.

Sincerely yours,

Wei Shyy

President