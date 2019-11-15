【逃犯條例】理大籲師生撤離混亂校園　促暴力佔領人士離開

反修例示威持續，暴力有升級，港大、城大、理大、浸大附近，都有黑衣人堵路及「佔領」校園。繼中大校長段崇智今日（15日）下午發公開信，要求所有外來人士即時離開中大，香港理工大學管理層（包括校長滕錦光）亦向全校師生及校友發英文版本電郵，指理大校園變得一片混亂，有外部激進分子過去幾天進入校園，致校內許多設施遭嚴重破壞，對員生帶來直接安全隱患，校方緊急呼籲學生及教職員工撤離校園，並強烈譴責及要求佔領校園的暴力行為人士立即離開。

理大致校友及師生的電郵開首，指對本港動蕩局勢和不斷加劇之暴力行為蔓延至大學感悲傷和遺憾，並呼籲各方保持冷靜和克制，又認為暴力無助於解決任何問題，只會加劇緊張關係，並造成更大的損失。

理大校方指，理大校園內出現混亂，過去幾天亦見有外部激進分子（activists from outside have gone onto the campus ）進入校園，致校內許多設施遭嚴重破壞，理大校方以師生安全為首要考慮，故決定將本學期餘下教學轉成網上教學，不再設面對面授課。同時緊急呼籲學生及教職員工撤離校園，並強烈譴責及要求佔領校園的暴力行為人士立即離開。

理大校方在電郵末指，懇求理大成員在此困難時刻站在一起，並希望社會僵局和動盪不再，社會盡快恢復和平與安寧。

理大校方向師生及校友發信（英文全文）



Dear Students, Colleagues and Alumni



Over the last five months, Hong Kong has been shaken by a series of protests, confrontations, disruptions and escalating violence. We are deeply saddened and bitterly regret that the state of turmoil and spiraling violence has spread to university campuses.



It is particularly worrying that our campus has been turned into a scene of disorder and that activists from outside have gone onto the campus in the last several days. Not only have many facilities on the campus been severely and extensively vandalised, the activities inside the campus also pose immediate safety risks to our students and staff who are on the campus. We urgently advise our students and staff to stay away from the campus. The University also strongly condemns the occupation of the campus by the people who commit these acts of violence and demands them to leave immediately.



The safety of our students and staff is always the University’s top priority. For this reason, we have decided to substitute all face-to-face teaching with on-line teaching for the rest of this semester. We are working with the academic staff to make use of all feasible on-line means to ensure teaching can continue during this period. We will do our utmost to safeguard our students’ right to learning.



We once again call on all parties to remain calm and restrained. In a civilised society, violence can’t help to solve any problem but will only intensify the tensions and cause greater damages. We plead to the members of PolyU to stand together in this difficult time. With our concerted efforts, we sincerely hope that the social impasse and turbulence will come to an end, and our society will return to peace and tranquility soon.



Best regards



