【武漢肺炎】網傳袁國勇發防疫訊息　袁國勇澄清：內容錯誤

武漢肺炎疫情肆虐，人人自危，網上近日出現一段聲稱出自香港大學醫學院微生物學系講座教授袁國勇的短訊，指今次的病毒是OC43，又指應該避免吃太多油炸食物，並服用大量的維他命C。袁國勇表示，短訊內容並非出自他，而今次引發疫情的是新型冠狀病毒，但OC43是已知的冠狀病毒。
<轉發>
袁國勇博士昨日致辭時提出以下意見。
1.他建議香港人在此期間應盡量避免去中國。
2.如果要乘飛機，請確保戴好口罩。
3.始終準備好消毒清潔劑或毛巾。
4.病毒“冠狀病毒”是與先前的SARS或MERS類似的病毒。這次是OC43。仍然沒有已知的方法來解決這種病毒。
5.如果必須去市場，請確保戴好口罩。要非常警惕。
6.衛生局宣布這種病毒非常嚴重。但是，由於發現如果喉嚨或喉嚨粘液乾燥，病毒會進入您的體內，因此他們建議採取的一項預防措施是確保喉嚨或喉嚨粘液始終處於濕潤狀態。實際上，他們建議不要讓您的嗓子變乾，因為在乾燥的10分鐘內，病毒會找到進入您體內的方法。因此，不要節制飲用水，始終要隨身攜帶一個瓶子。
對於成年人，他們建議飲用50-80cc的溫水；適用於30-50cc的兒童。如果感覺喉嚨乾燥，就喝一杯。不要猶豫。但是，不必喝超過建議量的酒，因為它只會通過您的系統。這個想法是“保持嗓子不斷濕”
7.在3月底之前，請盡量不要進入擁擠的地方，地鐵或公共交通，並在必要時戴口罩。
8.避免吃太多的油炸食物，並服用大量的VitamenC。
9.控制中心關於此病毒症狀的建議：
-發高燒，很難降低，但是如果成功，發燒很快就會恢復。
-下一階段是咳嗽，長期而言，受影響的人群主要是兒童。
-成人主要有咽喉症狀，以及頭痛和身體不適。
-該病毒具有“高度”傳染性。
-老年人和幼兒最容易受到傷害
祝大家身體健康。
Dr. Yuen Kwok Yung, a highly respected doctor during the previous SARS period gave the following advice in a speech yesterday.
1. He suggests Hong Kong people should try to avoid going to China during this period of time.
2. If going on a flight, make sure you wear a mask.
3. Always have antiseptic cleanser or towel readily available.
4. The virus “Coronavirus” is similar type of virus like the previous SARS or MERS. This time it is OC43. There is still no known method of tackling this virus.
5. If you have to go to the market, make sure you wear a mask. Be very vigilant.
6. Health Authority announced that this virus is very serious. However, as the virus is found to be able to enter your body if your throat or throat mucous is dry, the one precaution they suggest which can be taken is to ensure your throat or throat mucous is always in a moist condition. In fact, they suggest not to allow your throat to become dry, as in 10 minutes of being dry, the virus will find ways to enter into your body. So do not refrain from drinking water, always have a bottle handy.
For adults, they suggest drinking 50-80cc of warm water; for children 30-50cc. Just drink if you feel your throat is dry. Do not hesitate. However drinking more than the amount recommended is not necessary, as it will just want to pass through your system. The idea is to “Keep your Throat Constantly Moist”
7. Before end of March, try not to enter crowded places, MTR or public Transport, and wear a mask if necessary.
8. Avoid eating too much deep fried food and take plenty of Vitamen C.
9. Control Centre advice on symptoms of this virus:
- fast and high fever, hard to lower, but if successful, the fever will return very soon.
- next stage is coughing, in long duration, people affected are mainly children.
- Adults has mainly throat symptoms, together with headaches and physical discomforts.
- the virus is “highly” contagious.
- elderly and young children are most susceptible, so take super precaution.
I am afraid this is best I know how in translating for my dear friends and family’s benefits. Good health to everyone.