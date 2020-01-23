【武漢肺炎】網傳袁國勇發防疫訊息　袁國勇澄清：內容錯誤

▼香港確診首宗新型冠狀病毒情況▼

網上流傳的訊息內容：

Dr. Yuen Kwok Yung, a highly respected doctor during the previous SARS period gave the following advice in a speech yesterday.

1. He suggests Hong Kong people should try to avoid going to China during this period of time.

2. If going on a flight, make sure you wear a mask.

3. Always have antiseptic cleanser or towel readily available.

4. The virus “Coronavirus” is similar type of virus like the previous SARS or MERS. This time it is OC43. There is still no known method of tackling this virus.

5. If you have to go to the market, make sure you wear a mask. Be very vigilant.

6. Health Authority announced that this virus is very serious. However, as the virus is found to be able to enter your body if your throat or throat mucous is dry, the one precaution they suggest which can be taken is to ensure your throat or throat mucous is always in a moist condition. In fact, they suggest not to allow your throat to become dry, as in 10 minutes of being dry, the virus will find ways to enter into your body. So do not refrain from drinking water, always have a bottle handy.

For adults, they suggest drinking 50-80cc of warm water; for children 30-50cc. Just drink if you feel your throat is dry. Do not hesitate. However drinking more than the amount recommended is not necessary, as it will just want to pass through your system. The idea is to “Keep your Throat Constantly Moist”

7. Before end of March, try not to enter crowded places, MTR or public Transport, and wear a mask if necessary.

8. Avoid eating too much deep fried food and take plenty of Vitamen C.

9. Control Centre advice on symptoms of this virus:

- fast and high fever, hard to lower, but if successful, the fever will return very soon.

- next stage is coughing, in long duration, people affected are mainly children.

- Adults has mainly throat symptoms, together with headaches and physical discomforts.

- the virus is “highly” contagious.

- elderly and young children are most susceptible, so take super precaution.

I am afraid this is best I know how in translating for my dear friends and family’s benefits. Good health to everyone.