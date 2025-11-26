大埔宏福苑五級火災　香港01各時段直播整合

2025年11月26日下午3點多，大埔宏福苑起火，火勢迅速蔓延至七幢大廈，消防升至五級，用了43小時才救熄。多名宏福苑內的居民、工人無法逃生，葬身火海，過百人死亡，過百家庭破碎。
《香港01》在起火後不足一小時內開始直播災情，更新最新情況。

宏福苑大火災持續更新｜增至151人死　宏昌閣發現遺體部份燒成灰
2025年11月26日晚，大埔宏福苑五級大火，多幢大廈同時着火，火勢猛烈。（夏家朗攝）

▼2025-12-01 14:00 - 17:25▼

https://youtube.com/live/GW3iTU8RC1c

▼2025-11-30 16:55 - 17:20▼

https://youtube.com/live/bDxsmQbuVEA

▼2025-11-29 16:45 - 17:25▼

https://youtube.com/live/eLyC_rq6oz8

▼2025-11-29 07:50 - 09:30▼

https://youtube.com/live/e28-qOYbF48

▼2025-11-28 11:40 - 18:00▼

https://youtube.com/live/LuetIsELfYc

▼2025-11-27 19:00 - 2025-11-28 01:30▼

https://youtube.com/live/vUe4jpaVGcI

▼2025-11-27 07:30 - 19:00▼

https://youtube.com/live/_RbbsVPI6hM

▼2025-11-27 02:00 - 07:30▼

https://youtube.com/live/igiO6GtnjcM

▼2025-11-26 17:00 - 2025-11-27 02:00▼

https://youtube.com/live/l9uE2IRZ4HM

▼2025-11-26 15:55 - 17:00▼

https://youtube.com/live/7lAxRUAMrVc

