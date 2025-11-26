大埔宏福苑五級火災 香港01各時段直播整合
2025年11月26日下午3點多，大埔宏福苑起火，火勢迅速蔓延至七幢大廈，消防升至五級，用了43小時才救熄。多名宏福苑內的居民、工人無法逃生，葬身火海，過百人死亡，過百家庭破碎。
《香港01》在起火後不足一小時內開始直播災情，更新最新情況。
