【Email Template】不被取錄仍要回覆電郵？　範文教你怎禮貌道謝

寫完一輪求職信，經過無數場的面試，然後就是等待結果的時刻了。忐忑不安的心情總會有結束的一刻，但卻是被拒絕地結束，對方說雖然你很好，但他們有其他人選，很抱歉。這時，你很失望又傷心，覺得這樣的email不回覆也罷，但在職場的生存之道是，山水有相逢，處事圓滑有禮，定能為你帶來不同的機會，所以試試用以下的範例來回覆吧！

求職失敗，收到被拒絕的email還要回覆，這是多此一舉嗎？其實回覆可以展示你的專業精神，並與該公司建立良好的關係，為未來機會留一線後路。更進一步的是，可以就回覆而詢問對方的意見，助你在日後其他求職過程中有所進步。

然而，我們需要怎樣開始呢？即睇範例，並稍為跟改一下資料便可以使用，非常方便！

被拒絕的回覆電郵範例：

Hello [Name],

Thanks for letting me know about your decision.

While I’ll admit that I’m disappointed I won’t be able to work as part of the [Company] team, it truly was great to meet you and learn more about the great work that you’re doing.

I’m excited to keep following [Company] as the team [name a current company goal], and I’ll keep an especially close eye on [project/development you discussed in your interview].

Thanks once again for the opportunity, [Name], and I hope our paths cross again in the future. I’m wishing you and [Company] all the best moving forward.

Best wishes,

[Your Name]

作為一個交帶又有風度的人，send email之餘，亦可以在LinkedIn加以回覆。﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

LinkedIn亦不能忽視

回覆email後，若你還未與該機構於LinkedIn上的招聘經理或負責人聯繫，你可以多做一步，給他們一條簡短及個人化的訊息，謝謝他們給予面試機會及希望與他們保持聯絡。

即睇範例：

Hello [Name],

I really enjoyed meeting you during my interview for [role] with [Company]. I thought I’d connect here so we could keep in touch.

Wishing you the best,

[Your Name]

你可能覺得回覆舉動很造作，但給予對方良好印象就是在於這些小細節，能夠在被拒絕錄用後回覆，是一個明智之舉。雖然心情實在難以調節，但這樣表達你的禮貌和尊重，亦可以令對方有「不錄用你，是他們的損失」之感。

