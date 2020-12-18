心急人報佳音｜粵語聖誕歌詞「想媽媽快些給我剪髮」原曲係邊首？

距平安夜尚有數天，聖誕距今只剩五六日，想著想著，無聊地將「聖誕距今只剩五六日」放入 google 一 search，竟有驚人發現！到底是我出生太遲讓我錯過了，還是唱歌的兒童出生太早早生早享受，容讓大家在這個廣闊的音樂世界，遇上商場必播聖誕名曲《All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth》粵語版本。

歌詞講述一個久未理髮的悲劇女生，（相信是）在月曆前數算著聖誕節距今還有多少天，數出來原來還有五六天，於是開始訴說著自己的聖誕願望：「想媽媽快些給我剪髮」。大家可以想像，這個孩子要的聖誕禮物不是玩具，而是剪髮，並希望「在聖誕節吃火雞餐，盼望有新髮型被人盛讚」，且不諱言，為的是「聖誕節上街走走，願男孩凝望多眼」。

女孩子說「等到好心急」，她期待的並不是聖誕，明顯也不是期待那個叫聖誕老人的老人；她期待的是，終有一天長大了，妝扮自己，在聖誕節「上街走走」時，「但願秀髮襯靚衫」有人會「凝望多眼」，就是立志要做一個導致男生肩頸（回望機率）終於有了毛病的主兇。

孩子長大了，但願孩子不要這麼快有了孩子，這也許是父母的聖誕願望吧。

All I want for Christmas

作詞/作曲：Donald Yetter Gardner

Everybody stops and stares at me

These two teeth are gone as you can see

I don't know just who to blame for this catastrophe

But my one wish on Christmas Eve is as plain as can be

