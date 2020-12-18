心急人報佳音｜粵語聖誕歌詞「想媽媽快些給我剪髮」原曲係邊首？

距平安夜尚有數天，聖誕距今只剩五六日，想著想著，無聊地將「聖誕距今只剩五六日」放入 google 一 search，竟有驚人發現！到底是我出生太遲讓我錯過了，還是唱歌的兒童出生太早早生早享受，容讓大家在這個廣闊的音樂世界，遇上商場必播聖誕名曲《All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth》粵語版本。
歌詞講述一個久未理髮的悲劇女生，（相信是）在月曆前數算著聖誕節距今還有多少天，數出來原來還有五六天，於是開始訴說著自己的聖誕願望：「想媽媽快些給我剪髮」。大家可以想像，這個孩子要的聖誕禮物不是玩具，而是剪髮，並希望「在聖誕節吃火雞餐，盼望有新髮型被人盛讚」，且不諱言，為的是「聖誕節上街走走，願男孩凝望多眼」。
女孩子說「等到好心急」，她期待的並不是聖誕，明顯也不是期待那個叫聖誕老人的老人；她期待的是，終有一天長大了，妝扮自己，在聖誕節「上街走走」時，「但願秀髮襯靚衫」有人會「凝望多眼」，就是立志要做一個導致男生肩頸（回望機率）終於有了毛病的主兇。
孩子長大了，但願孩子不要這麼快有了孩子，這也許是父母的聖誕願望吧。
聖誕距今只得五六日
詞：黃志華
計著算著距今只得五六日，是五六日，等到好心急，
聖誕夜距今只得五六日，想媽媽快些給我剪髮。
在聖誕節吃火雞餐，盼望有新髮型被人盛讚，
聖誕節上街走走，願男孩凝望多眼。
計著算著距今只得五六日，是五六日，等到好心急，
聖誕夜距今只得五六日，想媽媽快些給我剪髮。
這個冀盼會否太奢望？日日夜夜見她人極忙，
難忘曾在聖誕夜時一家四處玩，
我日夜亦已跟說，但願秀髮襯靚衫。
計著算著心急縱是似火燒，願人人最終得到歡笑。
願人人最終得到歡笑。
All I want for Christmas
作詞/作曲：Donald Yetter Gardner
Everybody stops and stares at me
These two teeth are gone as you can see
I don't know just who to blame for this catastrophe
But my one wish on Christmas Eve is as plain as can be
All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth
My two front teeth
See my two front teeth
Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth
Then I could wish you, "Merry Christmas"
It seems so long since I could say
"Sister, Susie sitting on a thistle!"
Gosh, oh gee, how happy I'd be, if I could only whistle
All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth
My two front teeth
See my two front teeth
Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth
Then I could wish you, "Merry Christmas"
It seems so long since I could say
"Sister, Susie sitting on a thistle!"
Gosh, oh gee, how happy I'd be, if I could only whistle
All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth
My two front teeth
See my two front teeth
Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth
Then I could wish you, "Merry Christmas"
你還聽過哪首洗腦歌粵語版聖誕歌？可在留言區分享？