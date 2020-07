頻繁發布美軍機艦動態　中國智庫「南海戰略態勢感知」引關注

The dual-carrier exercise is over?

The Nimitz CSG, including USS Nimitz (CVN 68), USS Princeton (CG 53), USS Sterett (DDG 104) & USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), are spotted near Singapore, July 18.

Yesterday, some warships operated nearby, found by @lobsterlarryliu via @planetlabs pic.twitter.com/LH7WS6UU2T