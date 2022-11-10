加密貨幣交易所FTX有救？　Tron創辦人孫宇晨：正制定解決方案

全球排名第二的加密貨幣交易所FTX爆出資不抵債、資金流動性出問題後，連日來引起市場關注。其競爭對手，全球排第一的交易所幣安（Binance）本來有意收購，為其提供流動性，但最終決定放棄。

報道指，幣安通過盡職調查發現，FTX負債與資產的缺口高達數十億美元，甚至可能超過60億，更有傳FTX創辦人「薯條哥」Sam Bankman-Fried向投資者指，平台面臨高達80億美元的資金缺口，因此幣安方面認為，問題超出了能力範圍，決定放棄收購。

加密貨幣交易所Binance放棄收購競爭對手FTX。（資料圖片）

不過另一加密貨幣界「巨頭」、Tron 創辦人孫宇晨於Twitter上稱，他和他的團隊正在與陷入困境的加密貨幣交易所 FTX 「制定解決方案」，以提供前進的道路（we are putting together a solution together with #FTX to initiate a pathway forward），但未有透露達情。

他指，團隊正日以繼夜的工作，以避免進一步惡化，相信情況最終是可控的。（My team has been working around the clock to avert further deterioration. I have faith that the situation is manageable following the wholistic approach together with our partners.）