加密貨幣交易所FTX有救？ Tron創辦人孫宇晨：正制定解決方案
全球排名第二的加密貨幣交易所FTX爆出資不抵債、資金流動性出問題後，連日來引起市場關注。其競爭對手，全球排第一的交易所幣安（Binance）本來有意收購，為其提供流動性，但最終決定放棄。
報道指，幣安通過盡職調查發現，FTX負債與資產的缺口高達數十億美元，甚至可能超過60億，更有傳FTX創辦人「薯條哥」Sam Bankman-Fried向投資者指，平台面臨高達80億美元的資金缺口，因此幣安方面認為，問題超出了能力範圍，決定放棄收購。
不過另一加密貨幣界「巨頭」、Tron 創辦人孫宇晨於Twitter上稱，他和他的團隊正在與陷入困境的加密貨幣交易所 FTX 「制定解決方案」，以提供前進的道路（we are putting together a solution together with #FTX to initiate a pathway forward），但未有透露達情。
他指，團隊正日以繼夜的工作，以避免進一步惡化，相信情況最終是可控的。（My team has been working around the clock to avert further deterioration. I have faith that the situation is manageable following the wholistic approach together with our partners.）
Further to my announcement to stand behind all Tron token (#TRX, #BTT, #JST, #SUN, #HT) holders on #FTX, we are putting together a solution together with #FTX to initiate a pathway forward. @FTX_Official— H.E. Justin Sun🌞🇬🇩🇩🇲🔥 (@justinsuntron) November 10, 2022