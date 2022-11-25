幣安計劃斥資10億美元 成立救市基金援助行業
撰文：張偉倫
出版：更新：
加密貨幣交易所FTX申請破產，讓外界關注加密貨幣市場前景。全球最大加密交易平台幣安承諾投放10億美元（約78億元），以設立「行業復原倡議」作為援助數字資產企業的計劃。
幣安行政總裁趙長鵬早前建議，成立行業基金以恢復投資者對加密市場的信心。
幣安於周四（24日）時指出，若有需要最多可為「行業復原倡議」提供最多20億美元，以支援整個行業。
日前有報道指出，趙長鵬與幣安高層為成立救市基金，前往中東與投資者會面。
Introducing the Web3 Industry Recovery Initiative! #Binance and a number of key industry partners have joined together to commit $1B+ to provide financial support to the most promising and highest-quality companies that need it most.— Binance (@binance) November 24, 2022
Let's support industry growth together.