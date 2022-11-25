幣安計劃斥資10億美元　成立救市基金援助行業

撰文：張偉倫
出版：更新：

加密貨幣交易所FTX申請破產，讓外界關注加密貨幣市場前景。全球最大加密交易平台幣安承諾投放10億美元（約78億元），以設立「行業復原倡議」作為援助數字資產企業的計劃。

幣安行政總裁趙長鵬早前建議，成立行業基金以恢復投資者對加密市場的信心。

幣安於周四（24日）時指出，若有需要最多可為「行業復原倡議」提供最多20億美元，以支援整個行業。

日前有報道指出，趙長鵬與幣安高層為成立救市基金，前往中東與投資者會面。

虛擬貨幣
加密貨幣