【黃心穎許志安】我係一個壞咗嘅人、起咗色心英文點講？

許志安與黃心穎車廂激吻影片昨日（16日）曝光，當事人許志安昨日傍晚的記者會中道歉，不少用字都引起網民熱烈討論，但究竟這些字眼例如「壞咗嘅人」、「起咗色心」等，用英文應該怎樣說呢？

許志安在昨日（17日）的記者會上道歉，多次指自己是一個「壞咗嘅人」，又指自己把持不住「起咗色心」，甚有特色的「許式道歉」引起網民熱議。這些句子如果用英文，應該怎麼說呢？「與芬尼學英語」創辨人Tiffany，就將許志安在記者會中的道歉全文，全部翻譯成英文，想知道「壞咗嘅人」英文怎麼說嗎？今次事件的其他關鍵字例如「偷食」、「出軌行為」、「車cam」等，英文又應該怎樣說呢？一起來看看吧！

許志安在記者會多番流淚道歉。（資料圖片）

↓↓↓ 按圖看中英對照翻譯 ↓↓↓

+ 10 + 9 + 8

全文翻譯：

首先就今日嘅記者會嘅目的，真係好想親口、衷心同大家講一聲對唔住，我要為我嘅家人、Sammi嘅家人、朋友同錫我嘅人致萬二分歉意，因為自己做咗一件不可彌補、不被原諒嘅事，而呢個錯我深深咁樣去反思自己，我係一個醜惡嘅人，所以今日嚟到呢度，我係想承擔我嘅責任。

I’m here at this press conference today for one reason - I’d like to tell you in my own words how sorry I truly am. I have to express my deepest apologies to my family, my wife’s family, our friends and all those who have loved me because I‘ve made a mistake. A mistake which I can never make up for. A mistake that is unforgivable. Because of this wrong that I’ve done, I’ve been reviewing and reflecting on my behaviour. Indeed, I’ve made a disgrace of myself. That’s why I’m here today to tell you that I shall bear full responsibility for what I’ve done.

許志安和鄭秀文被喻為「香港最後的童話」。

我嗰晚的確係飲咗好多酒，但飲醉酒絕對唔係藉口，去犯呢啲咁錯嘅事，我非常之後悔，好難面對自己，接受唔到自己，睇到報道之後，我覺得自己好丟面、好錯、好討厭、好惡心、好陌生，我有深刻嘅反思，覺得點解唔可以控制自己去犯呢個錯誤，起咗呢個色心。

It is true that I was under the heavy influence of alcohol that day, but being drunk can in no way excuse the grave mistake that I’ve made. I have felt deeply regretful for what I’ve done. I have found it difficult to face and accept myself. After reading the news report, I have found myself and my behaviour most shameful, deplorable, abominable, disgusting and absurd. I have pondered and reflected deeply on why I had not been able to exercise better self control and why lust would have had the better of me.

馬國明及黃心穎亦是影視圈的佳話。

我覺得喺承擔呢個責任，我要分兩個部份，第一部份，由而家開始我會暫停所有自己嘅工作，直至搵番一個真正嘅自己同正確嘅自己，重新檢視自己去做人；第二部份，喺我嘅心靈上，我覺得自己不知所謂，因為我嘅錯誤同因為我嘅行為，令身邊所有愛我嘅人，承受一種咁大壓力同痛苦，我希望喺嚟緊日子裏面，將所有被我整傷過、整痛嘅人，都可以好好……

I shall bear full responsibility for what I’ve done. To that end, I shall do two things. The first thing is that I shall suspend all projects at hand until I found good in myself again and I have examined the way I’ve been conducting myself. The second thing is that I have, from the bottom of my soul, found myself to be ridiculous. Because of my wrongful behaviour, people around me, who have loved me, have been facing up to immense stress and pain. I hope that I could properly make it up to all those on whom I have inflicted pain.

可惜行錯一步，令這段感情同時受到傷害。

呢一個報道令我深刻嘅反思，我其實最錯地方係迷失咗自己，最後我要再一次同所有愛我嘅人講聲，我令到你哋難堪，我做錯咗，對唔住！同埋對唔住Sammi！我唔知以後點樣去走自己嘅路，我呢一刻係冇咗靈魂，我係一個壞咗嘅人，希望大家可以畀時間我。

This report has made me reflect deeply on what I’ve done. The worst mistake that I’ve committed here is that I’ve gone astray from my former self. Last but not least, I need to say this to all those who have loved me once again: I have brought shame on you all; I’ve been wrong and I’m sorry. I’m sorry, Sammi. I don’t know what I am going to do in the future. I am a heartless and broken mess. I hope everyone will be kind enough to let me have the time (to make amends for what I’ve done).