Bella Thorne連日於IG上載多張床照　疑長文回應爭議：我做錯乜？

童星出身的21歲美國女星Bella Thorne憑藉迪士尼劇集《Shake It Up》打開知名度，其後一直都有參演不少影視作品。隨著年紀的增長，近年她的作風越來越大膽，時常在IG分享性感照片，顛覆以往的清純形象。
電影惹爭議出文抒發感受
最近，Bella Thorne首次執導成人電影網站Porn Hub的短片《Her & Him》，探討十八禁兩性題材，因而受到不少爭議，她本人也坦言︰「如果有人感到不適，我很抱歉，但不要讓其他可以接受的人不舒服，令他們難過」。
連日來，Bella Thorne在IG上載了多張躺在床上的半裸照片，她對著鏡頭咬唇，用舌舔唇等表情，看上去心情不錯，當中還有一張被人抓著胸部的照片，疑似是男友Benjamin Mascolo，畫面相當惹火。
在這三個post中，Bella Thorne都引用了她於今年7月發布的新書《Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray》中的詩句，疑似是在回應自己備受爭議的問題。她在第一個配文寫到：「我希望不是在盒子裡，我希望他們會讓我飛，我希望他們能看到天空中所有的顏色是如此美麗，我希望他們能感受到從最真實身體散發出的光芒，我希望他們能看到我」。
Pride I wish I wasn’t in a box I wish they would Let me fly I wish they could see how beautiful all the colors are up here in the sky. The big and shiny and bright ones, their all the things I love. I wish they could feel the radiance that exudes thru me from being my most self. I guess I didn’t think this thru Why they wouldn’t love me.. or you? I wish they could understand why me and not she or he or them. That this is my decision of who I am. I wish they could see me With a lidless box. I wish they could see me. Maybe not today or tomorrow Maybe when they do time will stop And then I’ll be free of this disgusting box. #thelifeofawannabemogul
在第二個貼文中，Bella Thorne同樣上載了三張照片，包括被抓胸部的那張，她寫到：「如果你不了解，那就去學，學習它，愛它，與它作鬥爭，忘記它，再學它，一次又一次，直到你明白後便停止，因為你永遠不會完全了解它，一旦你以為你已經學到一切，你已經從頭開始……」
If you don’t know it learn it Learn it Love it Strive with it Forget it Learn it again And again until u know it And the moment u know it Stop because you’ll never know it fully Once you think you have learned everything u have started back at square one And now you have learned nothing. There is no roof There is not celling The box doesn’t have a top The box is lid less Now learn it again. #thelifeofawannabemogul
「我做錯了什麼？」
而在第三個post中，Bella Thorne露出胸部以上位置，用手遮擋、兩點打格，若有所思地望著陽光明媚的窗外，還在相中標記了男友，可見有可能是由對方掌鏡。在這篇長文中，她一開頭便質問到：「我做錯了什麼？」其後寫到每個人都告訴她要獨立自主，要令自己開心，但這一切令她覺得可怕，「我只想要他。想他抱著我，愛我，告訴我一切都好，我想他看著我的眼睛，讓我知道我被接受了。為什麼？因為我接受不了我自己。」
Bella Thorne在IG披露心聲，坦言自己接受不了自己。（Instagram@bellathorne）
「怪我不愛自己，怪我覺得自己不吸引」
2016年，Bella Thorne大方承認自己是雙性戀，更揭露自己從小就被性侵，一直到14歲，令大批粉絲震驚。因此她在文中續指：「在這麼小的年紀就接觸到了性」，不知道這是不是她尋求男人而不是自己所「認可」的原因。在她看來，直到現在發生的一切，她唯一可以責備的只有自己，「怪我不愛自己，怪我覺得自己不吸引，怪我把這一切推給了我身邊的人。」甚至指自己現在能做的只有傷害自己。
不少網友及名人看到Bella Thorne的長文之後都大讚她已足夠好，很鼓舞人，而且令人動容。（Instagram@bellathorne）