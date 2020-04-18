里安納度AllinChallenge助窮人免捱餓　捐款者將獲新戲同場演出

受新冠肺炎（新型冠狀病毒、COVID-19）影響，全球死亡人數每日上升，經濟動盪，不少高層棄鄴救亡，但都有不少小市民敵不過寒冬時期，被裁員的情況也是多不勝數，更甚的有些弱勢社群已失去收入來源，只能捱餓度日，令人非常痛心。
里安納度狄卡比奧早在本月初已創立「America's food fund」。（Leonardo DiCaprio IG）
荷里活巨星里安納度狄卡比奧（Leonardo DiCaprio）一向在公益方面非常落力，如早前的亞馬遜大火、全球環保問題等他都沒有缺席，今次他又就新冠肺炎，創立一個名為「#AmericasFoodFund」的慈善基金，同時發起「#AllinChallenge」挑戰呼籲大家捐款，幫補一些缺乏物資的家庭，好讓他們可獲取足夠糧食，避免捱餓。
里安納度狄卡比奧和羅拔迪尼路共同呼籲民眾捐款。（Leonardo DiCaprio Facebook）
里安納度先在個人Instagram邀請羅拔迪尼路（Robert De Niro）一起視訊，並提出要是在網站中捐款就有機會參與里安納度最新電影《Killers of the Flower Moon》，成為當中的臨時演員，跟里安納度、羅拔迪尼路以及馬田史高西斯（Martin Scorsese）一起工作，甚至可以出席電影的首映禮。另外，里安納度更有點名名嘴主持Ellen DeGeneres以及奧斯卡兼金球獎最佳男主角馬修麥康納希（Matthew McConaughey）兩人參與挑戰。
Ellen DeGeneres講到在新冠疫情下，當她看到大眾在排隊等食物時，都會不自覺流淚，等食物等足數小時的畫面非常令人痛心。（Ellen DeGeneres Facebook）
Ellen DeGeneres非常爽快便接受了「#AllinChallenge」，捐出巨款100萬美元（約778萬港元），一般來說Ellen DeGeneres是不會公開捐款的額數，不過今次她希望能夠引出更多人作出實際行動。
另外Ellen DeGeneres跟里安納度的附帶條件類同，只要在網站上去到她的頁面捐出25美元（約194.5港元），就有機會跟她一起主持她的節目《The Ellen DeGeneres Show》，訪問頂級巨星，更有點名Justin Timberlake和Laura Dern延續挑戰。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?