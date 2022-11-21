莫柏昇｜韓國七欖本應之處理

作為亞洲欖球總會前賽事統籌，曾經負責在韓國舉辦多場七人欖球賽事，我希望就11月13日事件作出解說。



來稿作者：莫柏昇（Sean Moore）



以前我在亞洲超過20個國家和地區舉辦欖球賽事，確保國歌及其他國家象徵正確地播放及展示是工作的基本要求。在我直接統籌的超過100場賽事及巡迴賽中，我總會與主辦球會預先試播國歌。

最少在2015年起，參賽隊伍都要在系列賽開始前先提交國歌。亞洲欖球總會現在也確認了，港隊也是這樣，確認了在韓國賽事中所用的國歌。

在港隊確認之後，確保主辦方正確播放國歌，就是亞洲欖球總會的責任。

亞洲欖球總會承認了他們沒有履行最基本及重要的職責，這不但暴露了其籌辦能力的不足，也反映其缺乏政治及文化敏感度，明明亞洲體壇多年來也要處理中華台北的奧運旗幟。

主辦方有責任確保賽事順利舉行，包括放播正確國歌。我記憶所及，以往香港舉辦的每一場亞洲欖球總會賽事也未曾出錯。

事實上，我以往在韓國舉辦賽事時，總會確保場地展示韓國國旗，以讓球隊中的服役隊員能夠履行責任，向國旗致敬。

故此，這次的嚴重失誤，以及其對香港欖球總會這個亞洲欖球總會創始成員的傷害，我個人感到非常失望。

球場上應份之事、事後應有之處理

亞洲欖球總會及韓國欖球總會應立即而明確地承認事態之嚴重，清楚肯定地澄清港隊成員、管理層、球迷或香港人沒有一人涉及弄錯、提供、下載或播放那冒犯的歌曲。

然而，竟超過48小時後事件才得到澄清。我認為管理層及韓國方的回應仍然不足夠，一些不具名的不實言論更把事件愈說愈亂。更令我失望的是，本地媒體不斷覆述這些合理化（錯誤）的說法。

現在既已弄清來龍去脈——雖然已來得遲了——將別人的錯誤歸咎於香港欖總，並不公道。作為球賽籌辦人，我認為港隊承受了最大的傷害，他們對一場重要決賽的備戰受到顯著影響，在香港又面對軒然大波，表現出色卻得不到公允回報。

賽後不應發生之事

香港欖總不應淪為政治皮球。香港一些評論似乎樂此不疲地譴責球員，在賽前沒有為意播放了那冒犯的歌曲。對不起，球員備賽而非示威。

我們的欖球員及香港欖總體現了這個城市很多優秀之處——不同文化和種族的人以此為家，為着共同目標和宗旨而團結一致，帶給香港實至名歸的榮譽。

正如其他香港運動員，我們的欖球員（大部份土生土長）為了運動和他們的城市付出了大量的金錢，犧牲了與至愛相處的時光。與其他運動不同的是，我們的欖球員為香港而真的會受傷。

尊重對手是欖球秉持着的傳統之一。欖球員以激烈而公平的競爭為榮，賽事結束便擁抱我們的對手。社會許多人可以從中領悟我們如何也可以團結在一起，彼此求同，將怒氣留歸球場。

有人要求香港欖總反省事件。曾與欖總以及許多球會共事，我想不到有什麼組織比他們更致力、開放、真誠地追求自我進步，改良做法及程序。

但或許我們也應該反思香港欖球隊的價值：亞運金牌及亞洲桂冠，其公眾形象為香港帶來數以十億計的得益，為這個城市帶來無價的國際聲譽，對運動場地及學校球場的投資數以億計，數千個社區項目幫助弱勢及少數族裔青年、智力或身體缺憾者以及其他群體。

這是任何其他運動或社會組織也難以企及的成就。不只如此，還有他們多次擊敗韓國隊。總的來說，他們應該得到的或許是歡呼擁戴？

莫柏昇（Sean Moore）在2008至15年任亞洲欖球總會賽事統籌，包括創辦亞洲七人欖球賽，在香港專業推廣體育的經驗超過廿五年。文章原為英文，由編輯翻譯，概以英文版本為準。內容僅代表作者個人觀點，不代表香港01立場。



What should have happened in South Korea

As a former Tournament Manager for Asia Rugby whose responsibilities included running many sevens tournaments in South Korea, I would like to clarify what should have happened last weekend.

When I ran Asia’s rugby competitions across more than 20 countries and regions, it as a basic operational requirement to ensure that anthems and other national symbols were in place and properly displayed. Over 100s of games and tournaments I directly managed, I always tested the anthems with the host union before play started.

As late as 2015, teams were requested to submit anthems prior to the Series. As Asia Rugby has now confirmed, this was also the case with the Hong Kong team, which confirmed the anthem for use across the Series.

From that point onward it was the responsibility of Asia Rugby to ensure they were played correctly by the Host union.

Asia Rugby has admitted it failed in this most basic and vital task, which is not just an indictment of its operational acumen, but displays a surprising lack of political and cultural sensitivity given the long-standing issues in Asian sport around the display of the Chinese Taipei Olympic flag.

It is the responsibility of the Host union to ensure the smooth operation of the event including that the correct anthem is played - as has been the case at every Asia Rugby game or tournament held in Hong Kong as far back as I can remember.

In fact, when hosting Korea I always ensured the display of the Korean flag at field level so the members of the national forces in the team could salute it as is their service requirement.

Given this, it was personally disappointing to see this egregious error and its lasting impact on one of Asia Rugby’s founding members, the Hong Kong Rugby Union.

That’s what should have happened on the field... This is what should have happened afterwards.

An immediate and clear recognition by Asia Rugby and Korea Rugby Union of the severity of the situation and a clear and unequivocal clarification that no Hong Kong team member, management staff, fan or Hong Kong national was involved in identifying, providing, downloading or playing the offensive piece of music that was aired.

Instead, this confirmation took more than 48 hours. I believe the response from the governing body and Korea remains insufficient and at times has been obfuscated by erroneous comments delivered by anonymous sources. I was even more disappointed to see local media provide an echo chamber for these rationalizations.

Given the facts of the matter are now clear, albeit belatedly, it seems unfair to hold the HKRU responsible for the organizational failures of others. As an event organizer, I believe the team is amongst the most egregiously damaged parties, given their preparations were drastically impacted ahead of an important final, and the resulting furore they have faced at home – ill reward for a successful performance.

What shouldn’t have happened after the game…

The Hong Kong Rugby team should not be made to be a political football. Certain local commentators seem happy to punish the players for not knowing the offensive music that was played ahead of the final. Sorry, these athletes practice not protest.

Our rugby athletes and the Hong Kong Rugby UNION represent for many the best promise of our city - a home for people of different cultures and races united behind a common goal and purpose, to bring authentic glory to Hong Kong.

Like all Hong Kong athletes, our rugby athletes (the majority of whom are born and raised here) make considerable sacrifices financially, and in irreplaceable time spent away from loved ones, for their sport and their city. Unlike other sports, our rugby athletes actually bleed for Hong Kong.

One of the enduring traditions of rugby is respect for our opponents. Rugby players pride themselves on the ability to engage in tough but fair contests, and then embrace our opponent once the whistle blows. It seems that many in our community might benefit from understanding how we too can come together, recognize our commonality, and leave resentments on the field where they belong.

There have been calls for the Hong Kong Rugby Union to self-reflect. Having worked with the Union and many other sports bodies here I can think of no other association that will commit themselves as intently, openly and honestly to self-improvement, and enhancing their processes and procedures.

But perhaps we might also take a moment to reflect on the value of our Hong Kong rugby teams: reigning Asian Games gold medallists and Asian champions, and the public face of an organization that has generated billions for Hong Kong; created incalculable international goodwill for the city; invested over one hundred million dollars into developing sports grounds in parks and schools, and run thousands of community programmes for disadvantaged and migrant youth, the mentally and physically challenged, and other concern groups in the city.

That is a record that would stand against any sporting or social organization in Hong Kong. All of that and they beat South Korea on the regular… On balance, perhaps they are worth championing after all?

