【NBA】泰譚瘋狂「炒粉」僅一中　塞爾特人仍挫獨行俠8連勝

Jayson Tatum finished Monday 1-18, the 2nd-worst shooting performance by a Celtics player over the last 65 seasons (min. 15 FGA).



It is also tied for the 2nd-worst shooting percentage by any player in a win over the last 65 seasons (min. 15 FGA).



