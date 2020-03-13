【新冠肺炎】高拔患病後悔不已　Instagram發文向公眾致歉

「知錯能改，善莫大焉」，早前曾輕視新冠肺炎（俗稱武漢肺炎）的疫情，爵士球員高拔（Rudy Gobert）開玩笑地亂摸咪高峰，結果他在日前確診患病，成為首名中招的NBA球員，更令全聯盟賽事立即暫停。高拔及後在個人Instagram發文，為自己早前的行為公開向大眾道歉。

爵士的法國中鋒高拔，成為NBA首名確診武漢肺炎的球員，而聯盟隨即宣布暫停，直至另行通知。除了高拔外，他的隊友新星控衛米曹（Donovan Mitchell）同樣確診。

美國的武漢肺炎疫情突然大爆發，但高拔早前輕視疫情，更以此開玩笑，在記者會後以雙手觸摸咪高峰及電話等，嚴重輕視個人衛生，而他的舉動引起不少輿論。

高拔視武漢肺炎疫情問題如兒戲，早前於記者會上亂摸咪高峰及記者電話、錄音筆。（YouTube截圖）

武漢肺炎確診運動員（按圖放大）

高拔在確診患病後，不少人關心他的病情，而他在個人Instagram中發文感激各界關人，並對自己的康復充滿信心，亦祝願大家亦平安健康。

高拔亦對自己早前的舉動感後悔不已，並公開道歉，「當我知道自己患病後，我的心情十分複雜，而最重要的是向有機會被我傳染的人致歉，我當時完全不知道自己患病，而這是我責無旁貸的過錯，希望我的故事令不要重蹈覆轍，並讓更多人知道個人衛生的重要性，為抗疫出一分力。」

爵士球員高拔成為NBA首個染病球員。（資料圖片／Getty Images）

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

