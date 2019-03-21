Karl Lagerfeld愛貓推RIP Daddy系列　Choupette仍在哀悼老佛爺？

老佛爺於上月逝世後，這位時裝巨人遺留下一個重要的「遺產」，那就是他最心愛的貓Choupette。
為了記念牠的「父親」，Choupette（IG帳戶＠choupettesdiary背後的人）發佈了一個懷念老佛爺的收藏系列。
老佛爺與愛貓Choupette（網上圖片）
2011年，Choupette被老佛爺收養後，兩者過著相依為命的生活，Karl Lagerfeld亦曾表示過，Choupette是他的靈魂伴侶。跟隨在老佛爺身邊多年，這隻小貓不但富貴，同時牠的奢侈日常，亦被IG帳戶＠choupettesdiary記錄在社交媒體之上。身為時裝巨人的愛寵，人氣當然十分強勁，因此該帳戶人數更超過303,000人。
Dear Dahhhlings, Following the recent loss of Daddy, I went into mourning. While this has been a heartbreaking time, you've flooded my DM's with love and support. Reading each message, I found my voice again, inspiring me to put my best paw forward with the commemorative #RIPDaddy collection. A portion of the proceeds from select items will be donated to the @hwac. I chose this private non-profit organization because of their 40-year commitment to people helping animals and animals helping people. Located on 12 acres in Rancho Santa Fe, California, their nationally recognized Center provides a variety of services that benefit the community through educational and therapeutic programs for people, and humane care and adoption for animals. Together, we will persevere. I ask that all humans show their support by shopping the collection using my bio link. Then, wear & socially share the RIP Daddy collection, tagging moi and using the hashtag #RIPDaddy. With Love, Choupette's Diary
由於＠choupettesdiary的粉絲，在老佛爺離世後，都紛紛對Choupette表示了愛意及支持，憑藉此力量，該帳戶決定為Choupette推出「R.I.P Daddy」系列，產品包括男女皆宜的衛衣及T恤、日記簿、手機殼及杯子，並以Monica Smiley繪畫的插畫為重點，Choupette穿上標誌性裝扮，如深色太陽鏡、白襯衫、黑領帶等，把可愛小貓打造成另一個老佛爺。
與其他人一樣，Choupette正在哀悼已故的老佛爺。不過，牠身為老佛爺最親近的伴侶，卻不能繼承他的任何遺產，並在這個黑暗時期，還經常出現在公眾的視線內，這亦相當合理，而事實上，＠choupettesdiary立即推出限量版系列，更把系列稱為「R.I.P Daddy」，是否真心對老佛爺作出致敬，還是利用Choupette的人氣搵真銀？是次推出限量版系列，幸好表明了部分收益，將捐贈至加利福尼亞州的海倫伍德沃德動物中心（Helen Woodward Animal Centre），才讓整件事情不至那麼商業化。
