Craig Green傳承McQueen創作精神　以死亡元素進行藝術合作

時裝界天才設計師Lee Alexander McQueen離世近十年，他的創作遺留於世仍影響著不少新晉設計師。McQueen流傳後世的不只有他經典的設計，他在生時還成立的藝術慈善基金會扶持年輕一輩。
英國男裝設計師Craig Green亦是承蒙Sarabande基金會的關照下跑出的時裝第一人，如今已獨當一面的他也不忘飲水思源，與同受惠於基金會的師妹Saelia Aparicio聯手合作，提攜的後輩。
天才設計師Lee Alexander McQueen。（wmagazine）
Lee Alexander McQueen成名之前，在沒有資金支下只是個會創作的窮小子，曾經潦倒至依靠失業救濟金過活和舉辦時裝騷。因此他在2006年成立藝術慈善基金會「Sarabande Foundation」，支持年輕時裝設計師和藝術家在不受經濟限制下盡情發展，免得後輩受McQueen當年因專注創作所受的拮据之苦。Sarabande基金會為經挑選的學生提供獎學金和工作室的支持，更十分關注藝術家的心理質素，為藝術家建立一個互相聯繫的社群，保持他們在創作上的開放態度。時裝攝影大師Nick Knight、Met Gala策展人Andrew Bolton、Alexander McQueen創意總監Sarah Burton也是贊助人之一，可見業內人士對此基金會有重大寄望。
Alexander McQueen是以2007年春夏女裝系列「Sarabande」作為基金名稱。（SARABANDE）
可惜的是在McQueen去世後，基金會漸漸不再廣為人知，曾經有一段長時間，受惠於基金會而又能夠成名的者，亦只有Craig Green一個。幸好發展至近年，由McQueen的生前好友Trino Verkade擔任Sarabande基金會受託人，成功讓基金會再次活躍，並多次成功安排旗下的藝術家和設計師的聯乘合作，擦出藝術新火花，本次Craig Green與Saelia Aparicio的合作正是由基金會特別安排而誕生的吸引項目。
McQueen的生前好友Trino Verkade。（standard.co.uk）
Craig Green是第一批進駐於Sarabande工作室的團隊，品牌2015年至2017的季度作品，正是在基金會贊助借出的工作室之內完成，因此可以這樣說，Sarabande的協助了Craig Green渡過了最艱辛的一段歲月，沒有Sarabande，就沒有今天名成利就的他，因此當Craig Green應MATCHESFASHION之邀請，為慶祝倫敦Frieze藝術博覽會開幕而設計出藝術合作之時，Craig Green也不忘本地找來Sarabande基金會旗下的藝術家Saelia Aparicio一同參與計劃，以延續McQueen的世代傳承的願景。Saelia Aparicio是一位多媒體藝術家，雕塑、動畫、畫作、玻璃工藝等樣樣皆能，她擅長以超現實手法對比現實生活，以黑色幽默之法來帶出共鳴。Saelia Aparicio於五月曾到港參與Joyce舉辦的Sarabande Foundation Pop-Up展覽，當時亦曾展出過女性版的肢體木櫈，以示關注女性議題。
Craig Green SS 2020系列以探討死亡和身體的關係為題。（WWD）
本次與MATCHESFASHION合作以Craig Green SS 2020的系列主題作聯乘的軸心，該季系列以探討死亡和身體的關係，透過模仿肌肉紋理、墨西哥人覆蓋在屍體的紙旗、捆綁繩索、裸體印花等元素，設計出引發多角度思考的作品。這種美學概念與一向以人性和社會題材為創作靈感的西班牙藝術家Saelia Aparicio，可謂不謀而合，因此系列中就採用了雙方的標誌性人形畫作以及繡線元素，來創作了一系列男性肢體雕塑木櫈和掛毯藝術品，作品上的人形姿態怪異扭曲，深具Craig Green和Saelia Aparicio的風格外，更極具McQueen偏好黑暗和死亡元素的叛逆影子，可說是三位一體。
Celebrating the arrival of the Frieze Art Fair in London, #MATCHESFASHION has launched a series of cultural programmes at #5CarlosPlace and at #FriezeLondon. On Monday evening, we hosted a conversation between artist #MarcQuinn and activist #FatumaMusaAfrah, moderated by British GQ's #DylanJonesOBE. The panel discussed art as a means for social change, as well as Quinn's ambitious art project, #OurBlood. 'Stories connect you to someone. And when you see someone's individual story, it moves you, connects you in a way that a statistic or a report in a paper doesn't,' said Quinn, on the communicative power of the project. Tuesday saw the launch of the #CraigGreen x #SaeliaAparicio collaboration with immersive installations at 5 Carlos Place and at Frieze. The pair have produced a series of one-of-a-kind wall hangings and sculptural stools, as well as embellished versions of Green's worker jackets, exclusively for MATCHESFASHION.
Craig Green也為這次的特別合作，準備了兩款獨家產品於MATCHESFASHION發售。工裝外套和Tote Bag也保留了模仿肌肉紋理的繡線設計，變成實穿單品，同時呼應主題。展覽於9月30日至10月7日於倫敦的5 Carlos Place舉行。
Craig Green與Saelia Aparicio。（IG@matches_man）
Yesterday "Green Shoots" was presented at "the shape of a circle in the mind of a fish with plants" An event curated by the general ecology program of the @serpentineuk at EARTH teather. Music by Mohammed rowe and filming by @richmaskey
