佩洛西擬訪台｜華春瑩Twitter引毛澤東論斷　科普「紙老虎」含義

Now U.S. imperialism is quite powerful, but in reality it isn't. It is very weak politically because it is divorced from the masses of the people and is disliked by everybody and by the American people too. (現在美帝國主義很強,不是真的強。它政治上很弱,因為它脫離廣大人民,大家都不喜歡它,美國人民也不喜歡它。)