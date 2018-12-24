特朗普提名副防長沙納漢接替馬蒂斯　1月1日起暫代職務

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周日（23日）於Twitter宣布，副國防部長沙納漢（Patrick Shanahan）將於1月1日起升任為代理國防部長，取代即將離任的馬蒂斯（Jim Mattis）。

沙納漢加入政府前，曾於波音公司（Boeing）任職，特朗普認為對方表現將會出色。

馬蒂斯在上周四（20日）突然宣布在2月底離職，並在辭職信中暗示與特朗普政見不合，因而決定離開效力兩年的白宮團隊。而在他的辭職消息傳出前，華府宣布美軍撤出敘利亞，惹內國內外人士不滿，馬蒂斯被指是其中之一。另外負責協調各國打擊極端組織ISIS的美國特使麥格克（Brett McGurk）亦以辭職抗議特朗普的敘利亞政策

另外特朗普其後於Twitter再度留言，指自己剛與土耳其總統埃爾多安（Recep Tayyip Erdoğan）通電話，討論ISIS和兩國在敘利亞的共同行動，他強調美軍將會有協調且緩慢地撤出當地。

