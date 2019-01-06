特朗普：政府停擺問題進展不大　強調必須加強邊境安全

美國副總統彭斯（Mike Pence）周六（5日）率領政府官員與國會代表開會後，形容對話富有成效。惟總統特朗普（Donald Trump）表示，會面進展不大。
彭斯會後向總統匯報與國會代表的會面內容，特朗普於Twitter透露：「白宮今日（5日）與國會代表的會面進展不大，周日（6日）將進行第二次會面。」他又強調，經過數十年後，必須最終及永久地解決南部邊境問題。
V.P. Mike Pence and team just left the White House. Briefed me on their meeting with the Schumer/Pelosi representatives. Not much headway made today. Second meeting set for tomorrow. After so many decades, must finally and permanently fix the problems on the Southern Border!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月5日
美國聯邦政府局部停擺踏入第15日，逾80萬公務員「無糧出」或要無薪工作。特朗普同日表示：「我不在乎大多數無糧出的公務員是民主黨人，一旦我們就加強邊境安全問題達成一致，我想立即結束政府關門的局面。」他呼籲民主黨重返談判桌。
I don’t care that most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats, I want to stop the Shutdown as soon as we are in agreement on Strong Border Security! I am in the White House ready to go, where are the Dems?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月5日
這位美國總統上周五（4日）還指出，政府局部停擺狀況有可能維持數月甚至數年，自己可能會宣布國家緊急狀態，繞過國會興建圍牆，但強調會首先嘗試談判。
（綜合報道）