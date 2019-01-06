特朗普：政府停擺問題進展不大　強調必須加強邊境安全

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國副總統彭斯（Mike Pence）周六（5日）率領政府官員與國會代表開會後，形容對話富有成效。惟總統特朗普（Donald Trump）表示，會面進展不大。

彭斯會後向總統匯報與國會代表的會面內容，特朗普於Twitter透露：「白宮今日（5日）與國會代表的會面進展不大，周日（6日）將進行第二次會面。」他又強調，經過數十年後，必須最終及永久地解決南部邊境問題。

美國聯邦政府局部停擺踏入第15日，逾80萬公務員「無糧出」或要無薪工作。特朗普同日表示：「我不在乎大多數無糧出的公務員是民主黨人，一旦我們就加強邊境安全問題達成一致，我想立即結束政府關門的局面。」他呼籲民主黨重返談判桌。

這位美國總統上周五（4日）還指出，政府局部停擺狀況有可能維持數月甚至數年，自己可能會宣布國家緊急狀態，繞過國會興建圍牆，但強調會首先嘗試談判。

彭斯率官員與國會議員開會尋求結束停擺　形容對話富有成效
特朗普自稱成功的總統　嘲民主黨倘彈劾他　背後別有用心
特朗普：政府停擺或持續數年　考慮為建牆頒緊急狀態令
美政府停擺何時了　兩黨看似「無心戀戰」背後的政治盤算

（綜合報道）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。