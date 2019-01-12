美國總統特朗普：暫時不會宣布國家進入緊急狀態

美國政府停擺周五（11日）踏入第21日，平史上最長停擺時間記錄。總統特朗普表示，暫時不會宣布國家進入緊急狀態。
特朗普在白宮向記者表示，要結束停擺，簡單的做法就是宣布國家進入緊急狀態，並指自己絕對有權這樣做。但他指，暫時不會這樣做，原因是停擺應該由國會處理。
他又在社交媒體Twitter上發文，再次形容南部邊境問題為「人道危機」，並重申興建邊境圍牆可以杜絕毒品、人口販運等罪行流入美國。
Humanitarian Crisis at our Southern Border. I just got back and it is a far worse situation than almost anyone would understand, an invasion! I have been there numerous times - The Democrats, Cryin’ Chuck and Nancy don’t know how bad and dangerous it is for our ENTIRE COUNTRY....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月11日
...The Steel Barrier, or Wall, should have been built by previous administrations long ago. They never got it done - I will. Without it, our Country cannot be safe. Criminals, Gangs, Human Traffickers, Drugs & so much other big trouble can easily pour in. It can be stopped cold!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月11日
特朗普曾威脅會宣布國家緊急狀態，繞過國會興建圍牆。根據美國憲法，總統有權在緊急狀態下，繞過國會直接下達有關政府開支和制定新政的指令。有專家指，從法律角度而言，特朗普有權這樣做，但這種做法超出既往的界線，或會面臨法律挑戰。
（路透社／美聯社）