美國總統特朗普：暫時不會宣布國家進入緊急狀態

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國政府停擺周五（11日）踏入第21日，平史上最長停擺時間記錄。總統特朗普表示，暫時不會宣布國家進入緊急狀態。

特朗普在白宮向記者表示，要結束停擺，簡單的做法就是宣布國家進入緊急狀態，並指自己絕對有權這樣做。但他指，暫時不會這樣做，原因是停擺應該由國會處理。

他又在社交媒體Twitter上發文，再次形容南部邊境問題為「人道危機」，並重申興建邊境圍牆可以杜絕毒品、人口販運等罪行流入美國。

特朗普曾威脅會宣布國家緊急狀態，繞過國會興建圍牆。根據美國憲法，總統有權在緊急狀態下，繞過國會直接下達有關政府開支和制定新政的指令。有專家指，從法律角度而言，特朗普有權這樣做，但這種做法超出既往的界線，或會面臨法律挑戰

