特朗普Twitter發文：待短期內見習近平後　中美才會達最終協議

中美貿易代表團周三（30日）起一連兩日在華盛頓談判，特朗普周四（31日）在社交網站發文稱，中美官員正在磋商，進展良好。他又指，在他短期內再與中國國家主席習近平會面並取得共識前，雙方不會達成最終協議。

彭博社報道，中國國務院副總理劉鶴將於當地時間周四（31日）下午3時30分（本港時間2月1日凌晨4時30分）會晤美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）。

美國媒體之後傳出，兩國官員正在磋商再舉行「習特會」，即習近平與特朗普會談，時間可能在2月底，地點在中國。

特朗普周四在貼文中表示，中美雙方貿易代表正在對話，會議進展良好。他之後表示，自己也將與中方代表在白宮的橢圓形辦公室（Oval Office）會面，但他稱暫時不會達成最終協議，須先待他與習近平在短期內會面，並在長期及更棘手的問題上取得共識後，才會有最終協議。

特朗普之後又指，他與中方代表希望達成全面的協議，不會留下未解決的問題，故此談判會討論所有問題，希望可以解決。他又提到加徵中國貨品關稅限期將是至3月初，故此要努力在限期前完成工作。

彭博社引述一封有關特朗普行程的電郵，顯示他與劉鶴的會面安排時間。白宮表示，談判結束後將會發布一份總結聲明，內容關於中國技術轉移和知識產權、市場准入，以及北京承諾購買更多美國貨品等核心議題。

報道引述白宮官員和其他知情人士指出，雙方在關鍵議題上的看法仍然相去甚遠，美方內部則爭論要如何繼續談判。報道指，由於華府周二（29日）正式提出對中國科技公司華為的指控，這對會談氣氛沒有什麼幫助。

路透社報道，談判開始時中美雙方一度安靜、尷尬地對坐，直至美國貿易代表萊特希澤（Robert Lighthizer）率先說話才開始對談。

（彭博社／路透社）

