特朗普Twitter發文：待短期內見習近平後　中美才會達最終協議

中美貿易代表團周三（30日）起一連兩日在華盛頓談判，特朗普周四（31日）在社交網站發文稱，中美官員正在磋商，進展良好。他又指，在他短期內再與中國國家主席習近平會面並取得共識前，雙方不會達成最終協議。
彭博社報道，中國國務院副總理劉鶴將於當地時間周四（31日）下午3時30分（本港時間2月1日凌晨4時30分）會晤美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）。
美國媒體之後傳出，兩國官員正在磋商再舉行「習特會」，即習近平與特朗普會談，時間可能在2月底，地點在中國。
特朗普周四在貼文中表示，中美雙方貿易代表正在對話，會議進展良好。他之後表示，自己也將與中方代表在白宮的橢圓形辦公室（Oval Office）會面，但他稱暫時不會達成最終協議，須先待他與習近平在短期內會面，並在長期及更棘手的問題上取得共識後，才會有最終協議。
China’s top trade negotiators are in the U.S. meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides. China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct. I will be......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019
....meeting with their top leaders and representatives today in the Oval Office. No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points. Very comprehensive transaction....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019
特朗普之後又指，他與中方代表希望達成全面的協議，不會留下未解決的問題，故此談判會討論所有問題，希望可以解決。他又提到加徵中國貨品關稅限期將是至3月初，故此要努力在限期前完成工作。
....China’s representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table. All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved. Tariffs on China increase to 25% on March 1st, so all working hard to complete by that date!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019
彭博社引述一封有關特朗普行程的電郵，顯示他與劉鶴的會面安排時間。白宮表示，談判結束後將會發布一份總結聲明，內容關於中國技術轉移和知識產權、市場准入，以及北京承諾購買更多美國貨品等核心議題。
報道引述白宮官員和其他知情人士指出，雙方在關鍵議題上的看法仍然相去甚遠，美方內部則爭論要如何繼續談判。報道指，由於華府周二（29日）正式提出對中國科技公司華為的指控，這對會談氣氛沒有什麼幫助。
路透社報道，談判開始時中美雙方一度安靜、尷尬地對坐，直至美國貿易代表萊特希澤（Robert Lighthizer）率先說話才開始對談。
（彭博社／路透社）