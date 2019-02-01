美眾議院議長佩洛西立場強硬　重申不會撥款建牆

撰文：高源樺
最後更新日期：
為避免美國聯邦政府2月15日後再度停擺，共和及民主兩黨代表再次就邊境安全撥款展開談判。不過，民主黨眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）周四（1月31日）表明，國會撥款法案不會包括興建美墨邊境圍牆的費用。
佩洛西周四接受記者採訪時表示，2019年邊境安全撥款法案中不會包括建邊境牆的費用，但可以繼續談判涉及個別邊境地區、技術及基建的保安費用撥款。
Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月31日
美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）同日於Twiiter貼文稱：「牆就是牆，從現在開始稱其為『邊境圍牆』，並停止玩政治遊戲。」
他又告訴共和黨，與民主黨談判只是浪費時間，表示會自行興建圍牆。
Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee are wasting their time. Democrats, despite all of the evidence, proof and Caravans coming, are not going to give money to build the DESPERATELY needed WALL. I’ve got you covered. Wall is already being built, I don’t expect much help!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月31日
特朗普1月25日簽署法案，通過撥款恢復聯邦政府運作3周至2月15日，正式結束美國史上歷時最長的停擺。惟他明言，如果之後談判情況未如理想，政府會再次陷入停擺，甚至會宣布進入緊急狀態，繞過國會建造美墨圍牆。
（路透社）