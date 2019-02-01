美眾議院議長佩洛西立場強硬　重申不會撥款建牆

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

為避免美國聯邦政府2月15日後再度停擺，共和及民主兩黨代表再次就邊境安全撥款展開談判。不過，民主黨眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）周四（1月31日）表明，國會撥款法案不會包括興建美墨邊境圍牆的費用。

佩洛西周四接受記者採訪時表示，2019年邊境安全撥款法案中不會包括建邊境牆的費用，但可以繼續談判涉及個別邊境地區、技術及基建的保安費用撥款。

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）同日於Twiiter貼文稱：「牆就是牆，從現在開始稱其為『邊境圍牆』，並停止玩政治遊戲。」

他又告訴共和黨，與民主黨談判只是浪費時間，表示會自行興建圍牆。

特朗普1月25日簽署法案，通過撥款恢復聯邦政府運作3周至2月15日，正式結束美國史上歷時最長的停擺。惟他明言，如果之後談判情況未如理想，政府會再次陷入停擺，甚至會宣布進入緊急狀態，繞過國會建造美墨圍牆。

美墨建築牆納入撥款　協議達成機率多大　特朗普：少於一半
特朗普要求國會批出美墨圍牆首期款項　佩洛西：不合理
史上最長停擺因一「牆」字而起：白宮國會應見好就收
特朗普否認在爭取撥款建美墨圍牆讓步

（路透社）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。