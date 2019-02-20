【英國脫歐】英工黨退黨潮　兩日內第八名議員退黨

撰文：凌俊賢
英國在野工黨因該國脫歐問題陷入分裂。繼7名工黨議員周一（18日）因不滿黨魁郝爾彬（Jeremy Corbyn）處理脫歐事宜方式而退黨後，周二（19日）再有一名議員宣布退黨。賴恩（Joan Ryan）周二（19日）在社交媒體稱，因擔心內的反猶太立場作出退黨決定。工黨在過去兩天已有8位議員宣布退黨。
After 4 decades, I have made the terribly difficult decision to resign from the Labour Party. It is the greatest honour of my life to represent the people of #EnfieldNorth. I will continue to represent and speak up for them as a member of the @TheIndGroup of MPs #ChangePolitics pic.twitter.com/W8UEsJG7Rh— Joan Ryan MP (@joanryanEnfield) 2019年2月19日
7名工黨議員周一（18日）宣布因不滿黨魁郝爾彬（Jeremy Corbyn）處理脫歐事宜方式而退黨。其中一名退黨議員萊爾（Chris Leslie）說「工黨已被強硬左派的政治機器挾持了」。
賴恩（Joan Ryan）周二（19日）分別在Facebook及Twitter發文指，因黨內反猶主義退黨。她形容自郝爾彬2015年擔任黨魁以來，工黨就受反猶種族主義「污染」，並指此前工黨沒這個問題。
賴恩今後會與其他7人以「獨立小組」（The Independent Group）成員的身份坐在國會議事廳。
